USWNT legend Carli Lloyd announces retirement

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Carli Lloyd #10 of Team United States looks on during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd, a soccer legend and one of the greatest players in the history of the U.S. women's national soccer team, announced on Monday that she's calling it a career.

Lloyd, 39, will play in four soon-to-be announced friendly matches this fall, which will serve as the capper to her storied USWNT career. She'll then finish the season with NJ/NY Gotham FC, ending her 12-year professional career.

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” Lloyd said in a statement. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

