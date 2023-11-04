USWNT reportedly nears big-time coaching hire: Chelsea's Emma Hayes

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Reading v Chelsea - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - May 27, 2023 Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Super League Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley (John Sibley / reuters)

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes will leave her job at the end of the 2023-24 season and reportedly become the next head coach of the U.S. women's national team.

Chelsea announced Saturday, abruptly, that Hayes would be leaving the club at season's end "to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football."

Reports quickly surfaced that the "new opportunity" is the USWNT job, which has been vacant since Vlatko Andonovski resigned in the wake of the 2023 World Cup.

It's unclear whether Hayes will take over on a part-time basis until May, when the English Women's Super League season ends. But she will almost certainly be in charge at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the USWNT's first real chance to bounce back from its disappointing World Cup.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.