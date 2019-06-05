USWNT coach Jill Ellis shares her impressions of the Pac-12 to USA pipeline before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

United States Women's National Team head coach Jill Ellis spoke with Pac-12 Networks prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup about the Pac-12's developmental pipeline into the USA's national team. Ellis, who coached at UCLA from 1999 to 2010, selected seven former Pac-12ers to her roster for France, including Alex Morgan (Cal), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Kelley O'Hara (Stanford), Christen Press (Stanford), Abby Dahlkemper (UCLA), Sam Mewis (UCLA) and Mallory Pugh (UCLA). The USWNT kicks off their World Cup campaign on June 11th against Thailand.

Scroll to continue with content Ad