USWNT celebrates World Cup title with loved ones

The American women defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2019 World Cup in France. Family, friends, and loved ones flew to France for the big moment and were there to celebrate with the back-to-back World Cup champions. Catch endearing photos of the women with their loved ones moments after securing their title.

Alex Morgan of USA celebrates winning the title of World Champions following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) USA's Jessica McDonald with son Jeremiah after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 USA v Netherlands - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Final - Stade de Lyon 07-07-2019 . (Photo by Richard Sellers/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images) Jessica McDonald of the USA celebrates with her son following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Morgan Brian of the USA poses for a selfie with loved ones after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with husband Servando Carrasco following her side's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Players of the USA celebrate victory with family and friends in the crowd after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) USA players celebrate victory with family and friends in the crowd after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates with her husband, NFL player Zach Ertz, following USA's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with friends and family following her team's victory in the the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath celebrate victory with family and friends in the crowd after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Players of USA meet their families and friends following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)