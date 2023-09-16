How the usual suspects, and a newcomer, led Savannah Christian over Country Day

Savannah Christian football responded to its first loss of the season with a dominating performance Friday night in a 35-0 win at Savannah Country Day with the usual suspects playing starring roles – along with a newcomer getting the job done at quarterback.

Blaise Thomas is in his first year starting and he played well in the first Region 3-3A game of the season, completing 5 of 8 passes for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The first came on a memorable grab by Kenry Wall, who tipped the ball away from a defender before securing the 23-yard touchdown. The second was a perfect throw down the left sideline to a streaking David Bucey, as the South Carolina-bound senior reeled it in for a 49-yard touchdown.

"Blaise is just a sophomore and he makes a few mistakes, but he's such a great athlete," SCPS coach Baker Woodward said. "He is a good scrambler as he showed on that play he kept alive and hit Logan Brooking for a long gain. I always say 'Blaise makes plays' and he had some big ones tonight."

Savannah Christian's Kenry Wall elevates to haul in a Blaise Thomas pass in front of Savannah Country Day's Carson Cook during the Friday, September 15, 2023 matchup at Savannah Country Day.

Wall also showed his playmaking ability. The junior had the highlight reel catch for the second touchdown of the game -- following up his first, a run up the middle where he juked a defender before waltzing in for an 8-yard touchdown. He ran for 53 yards on seven carries and had two catches for 48 yards, while adding an interception on defense.

"Kenry is almost impossible to cover as a slot and he's got elite ball skills," Woodward said.

Junior Zo Smalls, who rushed for 1,408 yards last year with 22 total touchdowns, continues to impress for SCPS (3-1, 1-0 in region). He grinded out 55 yards in the first half before breaking away for runs of 47, 25 and 25 in the second half. He had 168 yards on 18 carries, including a 25-yard scoring run where he broke at least four tackles and dragged a pair of defenders over the goal line.

"Zo is a powerful back, who has some speed and will make you miss," Woodward said. "He was patient, kept working and took over in the second half."

Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, Bucey, Jaden Miles and Brooking, who is flying to California for a recruiting trip to Stanford on Saturday, led a defensive effort that held SCD (2-2, 0-1) to 73 yards rushing and 155 yards of total offense.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

Savannah Christian's Logan Brooking attempts a touchdown catch against Savannah Country Day's Athon Herrin on Friday, September 15, 2023. Brooking made the catch, but landed out of bounds.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Christian's old stars, new quarterback, lead Region 3-3A win