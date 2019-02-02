As usual, family photos instead of walk-through for Patriots on Super Saturday originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As has become as much of a tradition as the Patriots actually playing in the game, Super Saturday becomes a family day for Bill Belichick and the Pats.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The normal Saturday walk-through-before-a-Sunday-game is skipped so that Patriots players and personnel can bring their families on the field for fun and photos.

"This is a dream for every player to play in this game, so to be able to share it with loved ones and family is special," Bill Belichick told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated. "We have tried to embrace it."

It included Grandpa Bill diving into a bag of macadamia nuts for his 2-year-old granddaughter and another family photo for Team Brady.

Vrentas provided this pool report, via ESPN's Mike Reiss:

Detailed final Patriots pool report from @JennyVrentas that begins with Grandpa Bill delivering some macadamia nuts in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/w4imXXQxHS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 2, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.