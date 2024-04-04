USU stars Osobor, Martinez enter transfer portal

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The exodus from the Utah State basketball team continues.

After head coach Danny Sprinkle left for the University of Washington, it was apparent that most of his players would leave as well. On Wednesday, the Aggies top two scorers entered the transfer portal in Great Osobor and Ian Martinez.

Osobor was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year after leading Utah State in scoring (17.7) and rebounding (9.0) while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor. Osobor played just one season Logan after transferring with Sprinkle from Montana State.

Martinez, who had previously played at Utah and Maryland, was Utah State’s second leading scorer at 13.3 points per game this season, earning Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors. Martinez was one of the Aggies best three-point shooters, making 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Sophomore reserve guard Javon Jackson, who averaged 4.5 points, also entered the portal, while freshman guard Mason Falslev entered the transfer portal last week.

Osobor and Martinez will each have one year of eligibility remaining, while Jackson and Falslev will have three years left.

Utah State is coming off an historic season in which the Aggies won their first outright Mountain West title and their first NCAA Tournament game in 23 years. Utah State beat TCU before getting eliminated by Purdue.

New head coach Jerrod Calhoun said at his introductory press conference on Tuesday, “I told these guys, if they come back, if they run it back, we can win a national championship. I truly believe that.”

Now, Calhoun will have to start from scratch with Utah State this coming season.

