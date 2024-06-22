USU announces historic fundraising campaign

Utah State University announced Friday its first-ever comprehensive capital campaign, which is the largest and most ambitious fundraising effort in the University’s history.

As part of the University-wide Create Your Aggie Impact Initiative, the Reach and Rise campaign was officially announced during a USU-hosted VIP Event at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan, Utah.

“Athletics is an important part of the Utah State University experience,” said USU President Elizabeth Cantwell. “The impact that championship-level athletics can have on the profile of the university, the student body experience, with our alumni and in the Cache Valley community is immeasurable.”

The campaign, which aims to raise $125 million over the next five years for Aggie Athletics, is committed to positioning USU’s over 400 student-athletes and 16 varsity programs for success in modern day college athletics.

“This is a historic moment for Utah State Athletics,” said USU Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau. “The Reach and Rise campaign is ambitious and bold, signaling our commitment toward the future. The opportunity to solidify ourselves as a premier athletics program in the west is within our reach and it is time for Aggies nationwide to rise together in support of a new era of Utah State Athletics.”

The campaign’s three pillars are: redefining the student-athlete experience by providing tools for success beyond their athletic careers; raising the standard of excellence with a renewed commitment to increase funding for recruiting and retaining student-athletes and staff, along with facility enhancements; and changing lives through education by funding student-athlete scholarships.

More than $20 million has already been secured during the “silent phase” of the fundraising campaign.