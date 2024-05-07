USTA Men’s Pro Circuit returning to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Tennis players from across the world will flock to Pensacola this weekend for the Pensacola Pro Tennis Championship.

The event, a USTA Men’s Pro Circuit event, will run from Thursday, May 9, through Sunday, May 19, at Roger Scott Tennis Center.

“These athletes are the highest ranked players from around the globe,” Pensacola Sports Director of Events Amy Marquez said. “We’re very fortunate to be able to host this level of event in Pensacola.”

The only Pensacola player to qualify and register for the tournament is Justin Lyons, who graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School and plays tennis at Florida State University.

“My greatest challenge as the tournament Director is to help the community understand this is much more than just another local tournament,” Tournament Director Skip Vogelsang said. “These are the young tennis stars of the future from around the world. We have had quite a few players rise to one of the top 10 in the world. And it’s a fun challenge to see if we can identify who might be playing at the U.S. Open in just three or four years.”

