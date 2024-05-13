USTA grant helping resurface tennis courts at McCaskey High School

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation has awarded Tennis Central an $82,000 grant to resurface eight tennis courts at McCaskey High School.

This grant is part of the foundation’s initiative, which has a goal to resurface over 200 tennis courts used by its National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. The network helps over 150,000 youth access tennis and academic programs for free or at a low cost.

The foundation plans to contribute about $3 million towards resurfacing projects across the United States by the end of 2025.

“Tennis is more than just a game; it offers youth lessons in discipline, teamwork, and resilience,”

said USTA Foundation CEO Ginny Ehrlich. “By investing in tennis courts in under-resourced

communities, we are helping to ensure that more youth and their families have a place to reap

the physical and mental benefits of our sport.”

