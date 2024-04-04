USSSA Pride, professional woman's softball team in Florida, will not operate in 2024: 'We are saddened'

VIERA, Fla. - A Brevard County-based professional women's softball team will not operate this year.

USSSA Pride, a member of the Women's Professional Fastpitch league (WPF), released a statement on X sharing the "incredibly difficult" news.

An update on the Pride pic.twitter.com/a4rqNpV78x — USSSA Pride (@USSSAPride) April 3, 2024

"Along these lines, we are saddened to share news that, despite great effort and substantial conversation, the USSSA Pride will not operate in 2024," the statement read. "We wish there was a way that we could move forward with the 2024 season as planned, and we acknowledge that this is a disappointing outcome for all."

It remains somewhat unclear why the decision was made not to operate this year, however, the Viera, Florida, team indicated grappling with multiple changes that required them to "pivot operations."