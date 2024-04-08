USPS honors Hank Aaron on 50th anniversary of record-breaking homer

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday announced a new commemorative stamp honoring the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron's record-setting 715th career homer on April 8, 1974. Photo courtesy U.S. Postal Service

April 8 (UPI) -- Legendary baseball slugger Henry "Hank" Aaron was honored Monday with a commemorative "Forever" stamp issued on the 50th anniversary of his greatest achievement, the U.S. Postal Service announced.

Aaron, who died in 2021 at the age of 86, broke the career home run mark held for decades by Babe Ruth on April 8, 1974, when he smacked his 715th round-tripper while playing for the Atlanta Braves.

The USPS marked the occasion by announcing a stamp featuring a digital painting of "Hammerin' Hank" as a member of the Braves, depicting his iconic right-handed batting stance from the waist up.

"This stamp celebrates the life and career of Aaron ... a giant both on and off the field, who rose from humble beginnings to rewrite the record books while prevailing in the face of racism," the Postal Service said in a statement.

The Hank Aaron stamp will be issued in panes of 20, and as a Forever stamp it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price. Its first official day of issue and dedication ceremony location will be announced at a later date, the USPS said.

Aaron's chase of Ruth's career homer mark captivated the nation in the early 1970s, but it also revealed strains of racial hatred.

Aaron, a Black athlete, joined the then-Milwaukee Braves in 1955 at the age of 21, less than a decade after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

As he closed in on the record during the 1973 season, he endured numerous death threats and racist letters. He finished that season just short of the record, but famously topped the mark on April 8, 1974, in Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium.

The new stamp was announced as the Braves prepared to honor the 50th anniversary of the Aaron's big moment Monday night before their game against the New York Mets.