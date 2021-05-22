USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?
Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island.
A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.
On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72.
Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated).
1240 Denny McCarthy
1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim
1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English
1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele
1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP)
1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)
1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark
1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise
1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)
1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus)
1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng)
1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP)
1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng)
1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson
1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl)
1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman
1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak
1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs
1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski
1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland
1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa)
1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)