USPGA Championship 2021 tee times for the first round, including Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy starts from hole 10 - GETTY IMAGES

The second major of the year gets underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday, featuring a total of 156 professional players, including 99 of the world's top 100.

The longest course in championship history has dominated the build-up, with the Pete Dye-designed layout on South Carolina's Atlantic coast capable of playing to a maximum of 7,876 yards.

Who will hold their nerve to triumph over the next four days? Tee-times for the first round today can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated).

Starting at hole 1

12.00 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long

12.11 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

12.22 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

12.33 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen

12.44 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner

12.55 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford

13.06 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson

13.17 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley

13.28 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English

13.39 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng)

13.50 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

14.01 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin

14.12 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP)

17.30 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

17.41 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP)

17.52 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa

18.03 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau

18.14 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus)

18.25 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

18.36 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)

18.47 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel

18.58 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

19.09 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

19.20 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

19.31 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk

19.42 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP)

Starting at hole 10

12.05 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch

12.16 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele

12.27 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng)

12.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler

12.49 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ

13.00 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

13.11 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

13.22 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

13.33 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

13.44 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

13.55 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman

14.06 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor)

14.17 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin)

17.25 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman

17.36 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP)

17.47 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

17.58 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel

18.09 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)

18.20 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

18.31 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley

18.42 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

18.53 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman

19.04 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie

19.15 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra)

19.26 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd

19.37 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)