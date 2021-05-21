USPGA Championship 2021 second round: live score and latest updates

Corey Conners - AP

01:56 PM

Padraig Harrington

After narrowly missing a birdie putt on 16, as did his playing partner Phil Mickelson, has given himself a great chance of a birdie at the par-three 17th with a fantastic tee shot into the wind and on to the heart of the green. The three-times major winner is in sensational form.

Padraig Harrington, of Ireland, watches his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament - AP Photo/David J. Phillip

01:47 PM

Good place for your first par

Corey Conners makes par on 17 and stays on two-under. Webb Simpson, who was relatively short-priced to win here yesterday morning, has just double-bogeyed the 13th to move to +4, two shots outside the current projected cut of two-over.

01:36 PM

Some redemption for Conners

The day one leader started his second round with bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey, but has grabbed a shot back at the par-five 16th, sinking a 28ft putt to climb back up to two-under.

01:30 PM

Birdie watch

Two in succession for Jordan Spieth at the 11th and 12th. Open champion Shane Lowry matches him at the 11th and moves up to -1 and Tommy Fleetwood delights Paul McGinley by chipping in for a birdie at 14. He is now two-over. Mickelson, by contrast, had a 12-footer for birdie at 15 and smeared it past on the right.

Harrington's caddie has a blast at a chatty spectator for talking while his employer was putting for par. 'Shut up, just shut up,' he says unequivocally.

01:26 PM

Johnson in trouble

Dustin Johnson has a monstrous putt for birdie at the 11th. He was on the edge of the green in two and was probably expecting to bag a birdie to reduce the six-stroke deficit to the leaders on three-under. But he had trouble chipping it out of the thick fringe and left himself with 30ft, getting it withing 6ft but not closer.

01:20 PM

Conners' hellish start continues

With maybe 6ft for par on the 15th, he sends it to the left of the hole and prolongs the slump down to -1. Padraig Harrington, whose 24 putts yesterday was the best for the day, has added a birdie at the 13th to move to two-under.

01:12 PM

Mickelson remains two-under

Mickelson sinks a tricky par putt to stay at two-under, one back of the leaders. He's lurking the veterean American

01:06 PM

Woodland just misses birdie

Great effort on a long putt from Woodland for birdie, but he will have to settle for par as it skips just to the left. He's two-under, one off the lead

12:57 PM

Mickelson recovers from his dip

Tremendous recovery shot from Mickelson, after taking a drop he smacks a wedge to within a few inches of the hole. He'll only drop one shot as a result.

12:54 PM

Conners drops another shot

That's four bogeys on the opening five, with no pars. He falls down to two-under and is off the top spot of the leaderboard. Very nervy start from him

12:53 PM

Mickelson goes into the drink

Mickelson with a poor second shot, he's in the water on the fifth hole. He will drop out of the eight-way tie for the lead at three under.

12:51 PM

Spieth drops a shot

Spieth bogeys on the first, he can't recover from a slightly wayward tee shot

12:47 PM

Dustin Johnson tees off

The world no.1 has work to do after a very poor round yesterday. He drills his opening drive right down the middle

12:43 PM

Conners bogeys for the third time

Conners bogeys again on the fourth hole, he will drop down to three under to enter a five-way tie for the lead. He's two over for the day through four holes, poor start from the Canadian

12:40 PM

Mickelson misses chance to tie the lead

Phil Mickelson misses from 5 feet and is forced to settle for par. He could've taken the lead if he'd sunk it, but he'll remain three under.

A loose shot puts Conners in trouble on the fourth, he's now on for a likely two-putt and his third bogey of the day

12:37 PM

Delicious chip from Rahm!

On his third shot on the par 5, John Rahm gets within two inches of the hole to set up a routine birdie putt. Great short play there

12:36 PM

Jordan Spieth gets underway

The big-hitting American is chasing the career grand slam if he can win in South Carolina this weekend.

His first shot ends up in the rough down the left of the fairway.

12:35 PM

Webb Simpson tees off

Mickelson drills his second shot to within 12 feet of the whole, he's on for a birdie at the third. Good start from the veteran American.

Webb Simpson now teeing off, his first shot is down the right side of the fairway.

12:31 PM

Rose with a nice par putt

Rose two-putts at the second hole to take par, nice shot, it was outside the dustbin lid.

12:27 PM

Niemann birdies at the second

Simple putt for the Chilean, he picks up a shot to move two under.

Meanwhile Conners misses a simple putt for par at three and he's back to four under

12:21 PM

Rahm with an early birdie

John Rahm picks up a shot with an early birdie

12:12 PM

Conners with an excellent putt

The Canadian sinks a 30-ft putt to get a birdie and take himself back to 5 under. He's even for the day through two holes

12:06 PM

Rahm, Reed and Fleetwood teeing off

John Rahm is chasing his first USPGA Championship as his opening drive is drilled right down the fairway, lovely start.

Fleetwood hooks his shot slightly to the left into the rough and Reed follows him down that side.

12:04 PM

Corey Conners drops shot on the first

An opening bogey for the early leader. The Canadian has given back a shot after his excellent 67 on day one.

12:03 PM

Weather report

Things are looking good along the Atlantic Coast of South Carolina at the moment, the sun is shining, though there is a slight breeze early on.

10:36 AM

Life about to get even tougher

Expect the PGA of America, which sets up the Ocean Course for the USPGA Championship, to move a host of tees farther back for Round 2 today.

The Kiawah Island course, the longest ever for a major championship, played at 7,660 yards for the opener - 178 yards shorter than the scorecard - and a little more wiggle room is the last thing a field that's already wobbling is likely to welcome.

Yesterday good shots were rewarded, bad ones predictably punished and the Ocean Course - reliably backed up by stiff breezes off the Atlantic - came out of it looking like anything but a pushover.

Canadian Corey Conners posted a 5-under 67, but it came on a day when the field averaged 75 and a quartet of pre-tournament picks landed right on that number or worse: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (75), Dustin Johnson (76) and Daniel Berger (78).

For all that, no one's feelings were badly bruised . except maybe Bryson DeChambeau's. He recovered from four straight bogeys to finish at even-par 72, but appeared still out of sorts afterward. Recounting his round in a press conference. DeChambeau mixed up some holes, acknowledged he struggled with the heat and some bad breaks and found it nerve-wracking trying to constantly factor in the wind speed and direction, even on short putts.

The woe-is-me litany continued until a reporter, citing DeChambeau's practice and preparation fetish, seemed genuinely concerned about his health, asking, "Are you close to a point of exhaustion?"

"No, I'm not like at wit's end or anything . but this golf course takes it out of you," DeChambeau said. "This is the most difficult golf course that I've played on Tour, and that is a straight-up fact for me."

Bryson DeChambeau

Conners chose a simpler practice regimen and it paid off handsomely. He drew up a plan on where to attack the course and where to take extra precautions, then banked on the winds following the same pattern they had during practice rounds. When that piece fell into place, the 29-year-old Canadian found his shots both into the wind and against it behaving pretty much the way he expected.

"You can't fall asleep out there on any holes," Conners said. "It's very challenging. I was fortunate to have a good day. Made it the least stressful on myself as possible."

Good thing, too, since plenty of stress is lined up behind him. A half-dozen players, including majors specialist Brooks Koepka, were two shots back at 69, and mixed into the group of eight players at 70 were defending champion Collin Morikawa, former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and improbably, perhaps, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

Lefty started 3-over through six holes, but made up a lot of ground with a 32 on the back nine, where the field averaged 38.

"It's very fair," Mickelson said, "even though it's tough."

How tough?

At the par-3 14th, Jordan Spieth, who wound up shooting 73, could be heard pleading with his tee shot to stay on the putting surface: "Sit! Sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit. PLEASE!"

"It's there," someone on the tee box reassured him. But a heartbeat later, aided by the wind, his ball keeps rolling, slides off the back of the green and down into a swale.

"Damn," Spieth says the second after that, "you've got to be kidding me."

Hardly. Yet that was far from the strangest moment of the day. That belonged to Sebastian Munoz, who was hardly the only golfer to pull his tee shot well left and off the 18th fairway. The difference is that he had to retrieve his from a plastic trash bag set up in front of the grandstand on that side.

Munoz promptly handed the ball to a nearby spectator, took a free drop and made par with his replacement ball. As it turns out, because the right side of the 18th fairway is protected by a bunker complex, hitting a tee shot into the grandstand and taking that same free drop became a popular option.

"I wasn't trying to hit it in there by any means, but definitely from that up tee (in use Thursday), it's in play," said former PGA champion Keegan Bradley, who shot 69. "I feel bad for all those people up there. They'd better have their hard hats on today. They're going to be firing them in there all day."