USPGA Championship 2021 second round: live score and latest updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rob Bagchi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Conners - AP
Corey Conners - AP

01:56 PM

Padraig Harrington

After narrowly missing a birdie putt on 16, as did his playing partner Phil Mickelson, has given himself a great chance of a birdie at the par-three 17th with a fantastic tee shot into the wind and on to the heart of the green. The three-times major winner is in sensational form.

Padraig Harrington, of Ireland, watches his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament - AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Padraig Harrington, of Ireland, watches his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament - AP Photo/David J. Phillip

01:47 PM

Good place for your first par

Corey Conners makes par on 17 and stays on two-under. Webb Simpson, who was relatively short-priced to win here yesterday morning, has just double-bogeyed the 13th to move to +4, two shots outside the current projected cut of two-over.

01:36 PM

Some redemption for Conners

The day one leader started his second round with bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey, but has grabbed a shot back at the par-five 16th, sinking a 28ft putt to climb back up to two-under.

01:30 PM

Birdie watch

Two in succession for Jordan Spieth at the 11th and 12th. Open champion Shane Lowry matches him at the 11th and moves up to -1 and Tommy Fleetwood delights Paul McGinley by chipping in for a birdie at 14. He is now two-over. Mickelson, by contrast, had a 12-footer for birdie at 15 and smeared it past on the right.

Harrington's caddie has a blast at a chatty spectator for talking while his employer was putting for par. 'Shut up, just shut up,' he says unequivocally.

01:26 PM

Johnson in trouble

Dustin Johnson has a monstrous putt for birdie at the 11th. He was on the edge of the green in two and was probably expecting to bag a birdie to reduce the six-stroke deficit to the leaders on three-under. But he had trouble chipping it out of the thick fringe and left himself with 30ft, getting it withing 6ft but not closer.

01:20 PM

Conners' hellish start continues

With maybe 6ft for par on the 15th, he sends it to the left of the hole and prolongs the slump down to -1. Padraig Harrington, whose 24 putts yesterday was the best for the day, has added a birdie at the 13th to move to two-under.

01:12 PM

Mickelson remains two-under

Mickelson sinks a tricky par putt to stay at two-under, one back of the leaders. He's lurking the veterean American

01:06 PM

Woodland just misses birdie

Great effort on a long putt from Woodland for birdie, but he will have to settle for par as it skips just to the left. He's two-under, one off the lead

12:57 PM

Mickelson recovers from his dip

Tremendous recovery shot from Mickelson, after taking a drop he smacks a wedge to within a few inches of the hole. He'll only drop one shot as a result.

12:54 PM

Conners drops another shot

That's four bogeys on the opening five, with no pars. He falls down to two-under and is off the top spot of the leaderboard. Very nervy start from him

12:53 PM

Mickelson goes into the drink

Mickelson with a poor second shot, he's in the water on the fifth hole. He will drop out of the eight-way tie for the lead at three under.

12:51 PM

Spieth drops a shot

Spieth bogeys on the first, he can't recover from a slightly wayward tee shot

12:47 PM

Dustin Johnson tees off

The world no.1 has work to do after a very poor round yesterday. He drills his opening drive right down the middle

12:43 PM

Conners bogeys for the third time

Conners bogeys again on the fourth hole, he will drop down to three under to enter a five-way tie for the lead. He's two over for the day through four holes, poor start from the Canadian

12:40 PM

Mickelson misses chance to tie the lead

Phil Mickelson misses from 5 feet and is forced to settle for par. He could've taken the lead if he'd sunk it, but he'll remain three under.

A loose shot puts Conners in trouble on the fourth, he's now on for a likely two-putt and his third bogey of the day

12:37 PM

Delicious chip from Rahm!

On his third shot on the par 5, John Rahm gets within two inches of the hole to set up a routine birdie putt. Great short play there

12:36 PM

Jordan Spieth gets underway

The big-hitting American is chasing the career grand slam if he can win in South Carolina this weekend.

His first shot ends up in the rough down the left of the fairway.

12:35 PM

Webb Simpson tees off

Mickelson drills his second shot to within 12 feet of the whole, he's on for a birdie at the third. Good start from the veteran American.

Webb Simpson now teeing off, his first shot is down the right side of the fairway.

12:31 PM

Rose with a nice par putt

Rose two-putts at the second hole to take par, nice shot, it was outside the dustbin lid.

12:27 PM

Niemann birdies at the second

Simple putt for the Chilean, he picks up a shot to move two under.

Meanwhile Conners misses a simple putt for par at three and he's back to four under

12:21 PM

Rahm with an early birdie

John Rahm picks up a shot with an early birdie

12:12 PM

Conners with an excellent putt

The Canadian sinks a 30-ft putt to get a birdie and take himself back to 5 under. He's even for the day through two holes

12:06 PM

Rahm, Reed and Fleetwood teeing off

John Rahm is chasing his first USPGA Championship as his opening drive is drilled right down the fairway, lovely start.

Fleetwood hooks his shot slightly to the left into the rough and Reed follows him down that side.

12:04 PM

Corey Conners drops shot on the first

An opening bogey for the early leader. The Canadian has given back a shot after his excellent 67 on day one.

12:03 PM

Weather report

Things are looking good along the Atlantic Coast of South Carolina at the moment, the sun is shining, though there is a slight breeze early on.

10:36 AM

Life about to get even tougher

Expect the PGA of America, which sets up the Ocean Course for the USPGA Championship, to move a host of tees farther back for Round 2 today.

The Kiawah Island course, the longest ever for a major championship, played at 7,660 yards for the opener - 178 yards shorter than the scorecard - and a little more wiggle room is the last thing a field that's already wobbling is likely to welcome.

Yesterday good shots were rewarded, bad ones predictably punished and the Ocean Course - reliably backed up by stiff breezes off the Atlantic - came out of it looking like anything but a pushover.

Canadian Corey Conners posted a 5-under 67, but it came on a day when the field averaged 75 and a quartet of pre-tournament picks landed right on that number or worse: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (75), Dustin Johnson (76) and Daniel Berger (78).

For all that, no one's feelings were badly bruised . except maybe Bryson DeChambeau's. He recovered from four straight bogeys to finish at even-par 72, but appeared still out of sorts afterward. Recounting his round in a press conference. DeChambeau mixed up some holes, acknowledged he struggled with the heat and some bad breaks and found it nerve-wracking trying to constantly factor in the wind speed and direction, even on short putts.

The woe-is-me litany continued until a reporter, citing DeChambeau's practice and preparation fetish, seemed genuinely concerned about his health, asking, "Are you close to a point of exhaustion?"

"No, I'm not like at wit's end or anything . but this golf course takes it out of you," DeChambeau said. "This is the most difficult golf course that I've played on Tour, and that is a straight-up fact for me."

Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau

Conners chose a simpler practice regimen and it paid off handsomely. He drew up a plan on where to attack the course and where to take extra precautions, then banked on the winds following the same pattern they had during practice rounds. When that piece fell into place, the 29-year-old Canadian found his shots both into the wind and against it behaving pretty much the way he expected.

"You can't fall asleep out there on any holes," Conners said. "It's very challenging. I was fortunate to have a good day. Made it the least stressful on myself as possible."

Good thing, too, since plenty of stress is lined up behind him. A half-dozen players, including majors specialist Brooks Koepka, were two shots back at 69, and mixed into the group of eight players at 70 were defending champion Collin Morikawa, former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and improbably, perhaps, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

Lefty started 3-over through six holes, but made up a lot of ground with a 32 on the back nine, where the field averaged 38.

"It's very fair," Mickelson said, "even though it's tough."

How tough?

At the par-3 14th, Jordan Spieth, who wound up shooting 73, could be heard pleading with his tee shot to stay on the putting surface: "Sit! Sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit, sit. PLEASE!"

"It's there," someone on the tee box reassured him. But a heartbeat later, aided by the wind, his ball keeps rolling, slides off the back of the green and down into a swale.

"Damn," Spieth says the second after that, "you've got to be kidding me."

Hardly. Yet that was far from the strangest moment of the day. That belonged to Sebastian Munoz, who was hardly the only golfer to pull his tee shot well left and off the 18th fairway. The difference is that he had to retrieve his from a plastic trash bag set up in front of the grandstand on that side.

Munoz promptly handed the ball to a nearby spectator, took a free drop and made par with his replacement ball. As it turns out, because the right side of the 18th fairway is protected by a bunker complex, hitting a tee shot into the grandstand and taking that same free drop became a popular option.

"I wasn't trying to hit it in there by any means, but definitely from that up tee (in use Thursday), it's in play," said former PGA champion Keegan Bradley, who shot 69. "I feel bad for all those people up there. They'd better have their hard hats on today. They're going to be firing them in there all day."

Recommended Stories

  • How the cut line is determined at the PGA Championship

    The men's major championships have different ways of determining who will play the weekend in their respective events.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Rickie Fowler's battles with Michael Jordan helped him through slump

    Rickie Fowler, now No. 128 in the world, posted a 1-under 71 on Thursday to open the PGA Championship.

  • Golf-Davis recovers from triple bogey in PGA Championship debut

    Cam Davis had "one really poor swing" that led to a triple bogey in his opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday but put the setback behind him and finished strong, pulling into a six-way tie for second in his debut at the major. Where others faltered coming in amid the windy conditions at the Ocean Course, Davis kept his scorecard clean on the back nine and finished his round with four birdies and an eagle for a 3-under 69, two shots back of leader Corey Conners.

  • Lefty rallies after awful start to PGA Championship

    Don't count Lefty out of a major, no matter how badly he started the PGA Championship. Phil Mickelson, the 50-year-old five-time major champion, looked headed for a missed cut after opening with four bogeys in his first six holes Thursday. “I’m very pleased to be under par, especially after a rough start,” Mickelson said.

  • PGA Championship tee times for Friday, featured groups, TV and streaming info

    Corey Conners shot a 5-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead into Round 2 at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

  • First round: Lightning-Panthers Game 3 live updates

    If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. Ryan Lomberg scores less than six minutes into overtime to lift the Panthers to a 6-5 victory over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay continues to lead the best-of-seven series, two games to one. Gustav Forsling scored with just over three ...

  • Slippery start at PGA: 'Sit! Sit, sit, sit ... PLEASE!'

    Good shots were rewarded, bad ones predictably punished and the Ocean Course -- reliably backed up by stiff breezes off the Atlantic -- came out of it looking like anything but a pushover. Canadian Corey Conners posted a 5-under 67, but it came on a day when the field averaged 75 and a quartet of pre-tournament picks landed right on that number or worse: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (75), Dustin Johnson (76) and Daniel Berger (78). For all that, no one’s feelings were badly bruised … except maybe Bryson DeChambeau’s. He recovered from four straight bogeys to finish at even-par 72, but appeared still out of sorts afterward.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 tee times for the first round, including Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year gets underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday, featuring a total of 156 professional players, including 99 of the world's top 100. The longest course in championship history has dominated the build-up, with the Pete Dye-designed layout on South Carolina's Atlantic coast capable of playing to a maximum of 7,876 yards. Who will hold their nerve to triumph over the next four days? Tee-times for the first round today can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 12.11 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 12.22 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor) 12.33 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 12.44 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 12.55 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 13.06 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 13.17 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley 13.28 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 13.39 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 13.50 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 14.01 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin 14.12 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP) 17.30 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 17.41 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP) 17.52 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 18.03 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 18.14 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 18.25 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 18.36 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 18.47 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 18.58 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 19.09 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 19.20 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 19.31 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk 19.42 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP) 'A diabolical test': Beastly Kiawah Island awaits world's elite at USPGA Championship Starting at hole 10 12.05 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch 12.16 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele 12.27 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng) 12.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 12.49 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 13.00 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 13.11 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 13.22 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 13.33 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 13.44 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 13.55 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman 14.06 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor) 14.17 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 17.25 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman 17.36 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP) 17.47 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 17.58 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 18.09 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 18.20 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 18.31 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 18.42 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 18.53 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 19.04 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie 19.15 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 19.26 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd 19.37 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • UFC Vegas 27 betting preview: Will Cody Garbrandt finish Rob Font?

    At BetMGM, the fight is a pick’em, with each man at -110.

  • Edson Barboza on bizarre KO of Shane Burgos at UFC 262: ‘I really don’t understand’

    Edson Barboza recalls his bizarre-looking, delayed knockout of Shane Burgos at UFC 262.

  • Blind greens, brutal rough and sadistic bunkers: My hardest 10 Major courses

    South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.

  • Daiana Torquato ready to go to war with Karina Rodriguez at Invicta on AXS TV

    Daiana Torquato knows she's in for a battle when her and Karina Rodriguez vie for the top spot at 125 pounds.

  • Soccer-Cantona joins Shearer, Henry in Premier League's Hall of Fame

    Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • Wilder wins arbitration case against Fury, trilogy in play

    In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suspended from Belmont Stakes: 'In the best interests' of horse racing

    Baffert and his horses are banned from several lucrative NY races, including the third leg of the Triple Crown.

  • Soccer-Former England forward Aluko named sporting director of Angel City

    Aluko, who made 102 appearances for England and played in three World Cups and two European Championships, was previously director of women's soccer at English side Aston Villa. "This is an incredible opportunity to help write Angel City's first chapter and to build a team that is people-focused and admired by players and fans all over the world," said the 34-year-old, who played for Chelsea and Juventus among other teams. In July, the NWSL said it had awarded the exclusive rights to bring a team to Los Angeles to a group of founders that included actress Natalie Portman, tennis great Serena Williams and more than a dozen former U.S. women's national team players.