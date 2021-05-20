USPGA Championship 2021 leaderboard and latest scores from Kiawah Island

Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Kiawah Island was the longest course in major championship history when it staged the same event in 2012, but lost that claim to fame to US Open venue Chambers Bay in 2015, which was then itself supplanted by Erin Hills two years later.

But adding 200 yards for a monstrous total of 7,876 has regained Kiawah's place in the record books, not long after Masters chairman Fred Ridley said he hoped the day would never come when any major would be played on a course measuring 8,000 yards.

The windy conditions on South Carolina's Atlantic coast - which contributed to a second-round scoring average of 78.09 in 2021 - means it is unlikely tournament organisers will stretch the course to its limit, but practice rounds have left every player in no doubt of the size of their task.

"If the wind blows this way for the rest of the week, it's going to be a battle to just get in the clubhouse," former Masters champion Adam Scott said.

"One (major) that comes to mind of just surviving was when Geoff Ogilvy won the US Open (in 2006). He was the only guy to play the last four holes in par that day, I believe, and it could be something similar for anybody kind of near the lead.

"It is a long course, but the wind... when you stand on 16 and it's 608 yards, it's playing like 750, and it's probably numbers that we'll never hopefully see on golf courses. But that's what it's playing like."

USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard

  • Golf-Compelling PGA Championship looms at windy Kiawah Island

    The course is immaculate, the weather co-operating and 99 of the world's top 100 players are primed for a mouth-watering PGA Championship starting on Thursday. The Atlantic will provide a soothing backdrop to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, but nerves will be frayed as the longest course in major history provides an exacting test that will expose any weaknesses. The course could play as long as 7,876 yards, though PGA of America officials will probably set it up a couple of hundreds yards shorter each day by moving the tees to reduce the length of holes playing into the wind.

  • Kiawah Island conditions set to turn US PGA Championship into fight for survival

    The wind and the length of the course are set to provide the sternest of tests.

  • Manager calls meeting with Super League Golf reps 'underwhelming'

    A group of managers representing some of the game’s biggest stars met with reps from a proposed breakaway circuit Tuesday.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 first round: live score and latest updates

    Full leaderboard Tee times for the first round

  • PGA Championship tee times for Thursday, featured groups, TV and streaming info

    Collin Morikawa is taking aim at second Wanamaker Trophy as 2021 PGA Championship is set to begin at Kiawah Island on Thursday morning.

  • ‘The ultimate test of nerve’: Kiawah Island’s 17th hole could wreck many scorecards at PGA Championship

    No. 17 at Kiawah Island is a long (like, uber-long) par 3 over water. Here's what players had to say early week.

  • 'A diabolical test': Beastly Kiawah Island awaits world's elite at USPGA Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau has ramped up the build-up for the USPGA Championship by predicting that The Ocean Course - the longest in major history - will be “a diabolical test”. And to hear the PGA Tour’s longest driver ever saying this about the longest major ever would have been music to Pete Dye’s ears. Dye, the architect of South Carolina's most famous layout, was nicknamed “The Marquis de Sod” and that is apt because he was to golfing turf what Joseph-Ignace Guillotin was to head removal. DeChambeau, that confident character who not only aims to live until he is “130 to 140 years old” but, beforehand, ”to revolutionise this sport”, proved as much with his comments after his practice round on Tuesday. In his role as "Playing Editor, of golf.com", the US Open champion quivered: "I hope this is the most wind we have out here all week." Certainly, Jon Rahm is worried about his cranium here this week at the 103rd USPGA Championship. “I hope they do move the tees up,” the world No 3 said. “Just for the sake of our sanity.” All this would have thrilled Dye. One of his most memorable quotes - and, in truth, there would be enough to compile a chilling compendium - reflected the warped philosophy of this wonderfully eccentric character who sadly passed away in January, 2020, aged 94. “Life is not fair, so why should I make a course that is fair?” he said. “The ardent golfer would play Mount Everest if somebody put a flagstick on top.” The late great English golf writer Peter Dobereiner was a huge fan of his malevolent mischief. “While I have never met Pete Dye, I know him well,” Dobereiner wrote. “He is 500 years old and has absorbed the wisdom of the ages. He has a pointed hat and a flowing robe embroidered with occult symbols. When he speaks, he becomes extremely animated, and gesticulates a lot with flashes of blue static crackling from his long fingernails.” Dye is rightly appreciated in the game as a genius - but as an evil genius. And to be fair to DeChambeau, it is understandable to refer to the 7,876-yarder as Dye’s beautiful Frankenstein. It boasts the most seaside holes in the Northern Hemisphere with 10 hugging the Atlantic, but it is far from a links, with its elevated greens and vicious run-off areas leading to scorecard wastelands and sporting gravelands. In fact, Dye, bless his heart, raised the entire course seemingly to allow golfers unobstructed views. Yet there was wicked madness in his generous method. By design, Dye also made the layout significantly more demanding in the process as it also exposed players to the ocean’s brisk and unpredictable breezes. Those views come at a heavy cost.

  • Lynch: Clandestine Kiawah meeting with PGA Tour agents could be the Saudis’ Waterloo

    On the eve of the 103rd PGA Championship, the chatter at Kiawah Island was if players would sign-on with the Saudi-financed Super League Golf.

  • Steve Stricker expects Kiawah Island to pose a fair test at US PGA Championship

    The United States Ryder Cup captain finished in a tie for seventh in 2012 when the venue last staged the tournament.

