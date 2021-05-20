USPGA Championship 2021 first round: live score and latest updates - USA TODAY

Former USPGA champions Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley set the early pace at a blustery Kiawa Island along with highly-rated Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

None of the early starters could better their three-under par rounds of 69, of which Koepka's was possibly the most impressive having started with a double bogey.

Collin Morikawa produced an exhibition of iron play in a two-under 70 and is the defending champion having lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at Harding Park last year.

It was not the start Rory McIlroy, winner here in 2012, was hoping for but he is still in touch after a three-over round of 75. Bryson DeChambeau is three shots better off after an opening 72.

07:03 PM

Two putts for birdie for Corey Connors

And another player reaches three-under. They are starting to stack up.

06:57 PM

Spieth makes birdie!

His first of the week, and surely not the last. One-under thru three and looking good.

06:55 PM

Dustin Johnson sets up a birdie try at the second

Sensible second, tidy chip and he rolls in a six foot putt to move back to level par. Used all of the right edge but in it went.

Up ahead at the third, Spieth manages to gets some spin on a wedge from rough and he will have a presentable birdie chance.

06:41 PM

Fast start from Carlos Ortiz

Three birdies in four holes having started on the 10th and he ties the lead.

Three birdies on his first four holes sends @carlosortizGolf straight to the top of the leaderboard.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/36omJMbyot — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2021

06:40 PM

Wild start from Zalatoris

Sprays his fairway wood into the jungle on the par five second. Drops in the waste area, so needs to get up and down for a par. Comes up shy though, inches away from being perfect, and the ball rolls back down into a run off area.

06:37 PM

Dustin Johnson finds the second fairway

A chance to get a shot back even though this par five is into the wind. Si Woo Kim also going well at two-under now, a man who enjoys playing Pete Dye courses.

06:34 PM

What a start from Thomas Pieters

Rolls in a chip with a fairway wood from behind the first green for birdie.

06:27 PM

Slow starts a pattern

Rory McIlroy shot 75 today.



Rory's score to par in major championships since the beginning of 2015



1st round: +35

2nd-4th round: -62 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 20, 2021

06:26 PM

Another player reaches three-under

Out of nowhere, Aaron Wise joins the leaders with two holes of his opening round to play. Jon Rahm is off to a solid start, level par thru three.

06:24 PM

Awful start from Dustin Johnson on the first

Missed the fairway right, airmailed the green into some wasteland but he played a decent third to give himself an outside chance of an opening par. Great try but it is a bogey.

06:18 PM

Just a par for Spieth at the first

His playing partner Zalatoris made a scrambling four. Tom Lewis has a putt on his final hole to save par and finish at two-under.

06:12 PM

Slow coach

John Catlin with the rare slow-play penalty. Got docked a stroke after a warning on 16th hole (his 7th) and then took 63 seconds to play his second on the third (his 12th) resulting in penalty.. Can't say I remember that happening in a PGA. #PGAChampionship — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) May 20, 2021

06:09 PM

Birdie putt coming up for Spieth

It's a good iron shot in, will have 20 feet or so from below the hole for the perfect start. DeChambeau taps in on the ninth for a level par start.

06:01 PM

Spieth and Zalatoris getting started on the first

Spieth finds the fairway on the par four but Zalatoris' drive squirts to the right and could be in some bother.

05:56 PM

No birdie at the ninth for McIlroy

His USPGA challenge begins with a three-over round of 75.

Bradley got a free drop from the hospitality boxes on 18, his approach found sand left, but he held his nerve to roll in a par putt from 10 feet or so.

Alongside Rory, it's a par for Koepka who will sign for a sterling round of three-under.

05:50 PM

Much better from Fowler

05:48 PM

Koepka playing his last hole

It's the par four ninth, and he finds the fat of the green from the right rough. Excellent shot and that should be a par at worse.

One hole behind is DeChambeau drains a lengthy birdie putt to move back to level par. Morikawa taps in to join the leaders at three-under.

05:45 PM

Viktor Hovland sets the lead in the clubhouse

Solid par at the ninth and he will sign for a three-under 69. Excellent start from the young Norwegian in red hot form. He is tied with Bradley, who has pulled his tee shot at the 18th into the hospitality tents.

05:44 PM

On the 8th

Two lovely tee shots from DeChambeau and Morikawa. Morikawa's actually feeds in off the slope to within a few feet and he will move to three-under.

05:40 PM

McIlroy remains at three-over with one hole to play

It is it not a disaster considering course difficulty but a disappointing start.

05:39 PM

Birdie for DeChambeau

Two cracking shots down the par five seventh, but no eagle. Moves DeChambeau back to one-over.

Bradley left a birdie putt in the jaws at the do or die 17th after a wonderful tee shot.

05:27 PM

Another player reaches three-under

Viktor Hovland rolls in a putt for birdie at the par three 8th. He ties the lead.

05:24 PM

Long birdie putt holed at the first...

By Matt Fitzpatrick. A lot of judges think he has the low ball flight and short game skills to thrive this week.

Back at the seventh...Brooks Koepka has converted another birdie to tie the lead at three-under. Just a par for McIlroy after finding a huge tuft of long grass off the tee.

05:17 PM

Day, Mickelson and Harrington getting started on the 1st

Harrington splits the fairway but Day and Mickelson both miss the short stuff well left.

05:12 PM

Pin-point approach from Morikawa at the sixth

He may have been the most impressive of the morning starters. Has the chance to move to three-under and tied for the lead.

05:10 PM

Birdie for McIlroy on the sixth!

Rolls in the putt for a three and strides to the next tee with a spring in his step. Now just two-over and a par five to come.

Just as I say that, here comes the tee shot...looked good for a while but turned left and ran through into a waste area.

05:08 PM

Laird missed the par putt

He joins Bradley at three-under par. Hard to see any of the late starters getting past that score with the wind whipping off the Atlantic.

04:58 PM

Miraculous pitch from Laird on the 17th

From the waste area, facing the water and he picked it off the top perfectly. Gets a bit of spin and will have eight feet or so to stay in sole possession of the lead.

04:50 PM

Three putts for McIlroy at the fifth

He is employing an aggressive approach on the greens but it cost him this time after ramming the first putt past. Back to three-over, seven behind.

04:49 PM

Back-to-back birdies for Koepka

This is developing into one of the surprise stories of the day. He reaches two-under thru 14 holes.

04:43 PM

New leader!

Four birdies in a row on Kiawah Island's back nine for Martin Laird!

FOUR. STRAIGHT. BIRDIES.



Martin Laird has taken over the solo lead. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/0WsqPRAVpY — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2021

04:38 PM

Birdie finish for Tyrrell Hatton

That's a one-under round of 71 for the Englishman. That's a fine start.

04:36 PM

Koepka has bounced back spectacularly

After that double bogey on the 10th to start, Koepka is now in red figures. That's an impressive comeback given his lack of form and persistent knee trouble.

04:31 PM

Another new face joins the leaders at three-under

It's Scot and PGA Tour stalwart Martin Laird.

04:30 PM

Cracking shot from McIlroy

Out of the rough on the fourth, with a rare tree in his way, he took it tight to the bunkers on the right and it made the carry. Will be a presentable birdie chance on the way.

04:28 PM

Morikawa is looking ominously good

But the runoff areas around the third have done for him. Will be a bogey to drop him back to two-under.

04:20 PM

Hovland in a bit bother on the fourth

Awkward stance on the edge of the bunker and he took an absolute age to decide what to do. Eventually he took a cut at it with a good result. Will have a pitch up the green to save par.

Tom Lewis is on three-under and playing well, the same score as the leaders after Bradley missed his par putt on 13.

04:18 PM

McIlroy pars the third

He stops the rot but stays at two-over. Left himself some work to do with the return par putt but the stroke looks good.

04:13 PM

DeChambeau birdies the second

He gets back to one-over after a rough stretch around the turn. The championship leader Bradley has a testing par putt upcoming on the 13th.

04:10 PM

On the short par four 3rd

McIlroy's wedge from the rough settles in the middle of the green. But he has work to do to get back into red figures.

04:06 PM

Birdie for Paul Casey

Another promising start to a major from Casey, he moves to three-under.

03:54 PM

Bradley missed another birdie chance at 12, but remains on top

03:43 PM

Henrik Stenson back in form

He rolls in a birdie putt at the downwind 12th and moves to three-under. Has been out of contention for a long time now but this is more like it.

03:40 PM

New leader

Keegan Bradley has birdied the par five 11th and Jones has dropped a shot. So the fidgety 2011 USPGA champion is our new leader at four-under.

03:40 PM

Bogey for McIlroy

His second on the first came up well shot after stalling in the air. His pitch rolled out 10 feet or so past and the putt slipped by. Back to one-over. Koepka also made bogey.

03:29 PM

Birdie for Morikawa at the 18th

The defending champ reaches the turn at two-under. That's a cracking score in these conditions. Another former champion going well is Jason Dufner who has birdied the 13th to move to four-under.

03:27 PM

Trouble for McIlroy on the first

He tried to keep his drive under the wind, but trapped it too much with a closed face and it hooks into the crowd left. Word to do from there.

03:20 PM

Van Rooyen is playing solid golf

Found the heart of the green on the 17th and two-putted for his par. The wind is blowing strong has they approach lunchtime in South Carolina. Morikawa has just hit a fairway wood for his second into the par-four 18th.

03:17 PM

More short game excellence from McIlroy

He looks like saving his par four on 18 and will reach the turn at level par. A bit of a mixed bag but he is very much still in the contest. Same score from Koepka who keeps grinding.

Tougher times for his playing partner Justin Thomas, who makes double-bogey on 18 to turn at two-over.

03:08 PM

DeChambeau fails to convert

After all that, the putt slips by and he stays at two-over.

One hole on at the 18th, McIlroy will have work to do to save par from a collection area left of the green.

03:03 PM

Stunning shot from DeChambeau at the 17th

This par three is playing 214 yards, back into the draft, all over water. DeChambeau sends a five-iron into orbit and it drops within a few feet of the hole. You won't see a better shot on this hole all day.

Just an absolute 🎯 from Tom Lewis here.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/GOeV8xrIbI — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2021

02:59 PM

New leader

Matt Jones has birdied the difficult par four 13th to reach four-under. He now faces a tough closing stretch though - can he hang on?

02:57 PM

Fabulous par save from McIlroy

Played a delightful bunker shot on the par three 17th and he remains at level par.

02:53 PM

There are now four players tied for the lead

Not the most heralded names: 2011 PGA champion Keegan Bradley, Cameron Tringale, Aussie Matt Jones and South African Erik van Rooyen.

Bradley drained a long-range birdie putt at the ninth.

02:43 PM

Paul Casey making a move

He birdies the 2nd, his 11th, to move to two-under. We have seen many a promising Casey start in majors slowly fade, though.

02:42 PM

Dropped shot for McIlroy

He drops back to level par. Needs to straighten his driving out a touch,

02:38 PM

Englishman Tom Lewis going well

02:38 PM

McIlroy chopped out...

But after a good pitch, he will have a chance for a par on the par five 16th.

02:32 PM

McIlroy's ball semi-plugged in the scrub

He is calling over a referee to ascertain whether his ball is in one of the designated waste areas. If so, he will not be able to take relief due to the embedded ball. If it's classed as 'normal' ground, McIlroy will be able to take a free drop.

02:30 PM

Good starts out there

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley are all two-under thru six, seven and seven holes respectively.

02:30 PM

McIlroy in action

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship - Getty Images

02:28 PM

No chance of reaching the 16th in two...

More than 600 yards and back into the wind. McIlroy bashes driver and a fairway wood and it sill comes up well shy. Lost it slightly right and his third will be from a sandy waste area.

02:25 PM

To the scary par three 17th

Water everywhere, 220 yards, back into the wind. Oosthuizen hits some kind of the wood but loses it right and finds the drink. McIlroy did save his par at the 15th.

02:14 PM

Excellent from McIlroy

Opens the face on a lob wedge and his pitch lands like a butterfly with sore feet. Good chance to escape the 15th with par.

02:12 PM

Tringale's eagle putt lipped out

But the birdie moves him to four-under thru 11th and he is the sole championship leader.

02:11 PM

To McIlroy

He saved his par on the 14th, but pulled his tee shot on 15 into the gnarly, salt water kissed grass left. His pitch shot out races through the fairway right. Faces a battle to stay under par. DeChambeau has bogeyed the 14th to drop back to level par.

02:04 PM

Tyrrell Hatton is playing some lovely stuff

He peppers the flags with his irons when on form. Hits a beauty into the wind on the tough par four 18th, and will have five feet or so for birdie to reach two-under.

02:03 PM

Justin Thomas into red figures

Quiet start from the 2017 champion but no harm done. You can't win in on Thursday but you can lose it as they say, especially on a layout as treacherous at Kiawah Island.

02:00 PM

Fabulous shot from Tringale

He finds the downwind par five 11th in two and will have an eagle putt to reach five-under coming up.

01:54 PM

McIlroy turns into the wind

This is a really tough stretch of holes to end the back nine. On the par three 14th, he tweaks his tee shot slightly left but that is a do-able pitch from there, up the hill.

01:43 PM

Great front nine

01:42 PM

On the difficult 13th

Long par four with water running all the way down the right. McIlroy with a conservative tee shot, then his iron shot stopped almost dead upon landing which was a tad unlucky with win behind. Safe as houses, but will be an outside birdie try.

01:39 PM

DeChambeau birdied his third hole of the day

The reigning US Open champion is now on the first page of the leaderboard. The lack of long rough around this course does not play into his strengths but the length of it certainly does.

01:38 PM

Oosthuizen made birdie on the 13th

Louis Oosthuizen ties the early lead with this birdie.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/jYKZ7lNOjy — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2021

01:27 PM

Another birdie for McIlroy!

This has been a great response to that iffy opening tee shot. The 12th is wind assisted but it was a textbook tee shot and approach and he rolled the putt in the front door. McIlroy moves to one-under.

01:23 PM

DeChambeau was all over the par five 11th

But a drained birdie putt from 20 feet gets him out of jail. He moves into red figures. Morikawa matches his birdie but in more orthodox fashion.

At the brutal par four 13th, Oosthuizen has hit two wonderful shots to within 15 feet.

01:14 PM

The Long game

Adam Long with a gorgeous chip-in for eagle.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/9Ar2FsjdjW — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2021

01:12 PM

Cracking try from McIlroy on the 11th

His eagle putt lips out from 20 feet or so. But it's the simplest of birdies to get him back to level par. MacIntyre has hit another fine approach on the par three 14th to set up a birdie chance.

01:06 PM

Good birdie from Bobby MacIntyre

The Scot is making a name for himself on the world stage, and is one-under thru four having started on the 10th.

01:04 PM

Just a seven iron in hand for McIlroy

On this wind assisted par five. Splendid approach right over the top of the flag and he will have 20 feet or so for eagle. Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland made birdie fours on the same hole to move into red figures.

01:01 PM

Cracking drive for McIlroy on the 11th

Good chance to find this par five in two and get back the shot he dropped on the 10th. DeChambeau has cleaned up for par on the 10th, his first. Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Rickie Fowler are two-under, but the early leader is Cameron Tringale at three-under.

12:52 PM

Good save from McIlroy

He caught the shot from a sand a little clean but the backspin came to his aid and he cleaned up for a bogey five. Par from Justin Thomas at the 10th but Brooks Koepka starts with a double bogey.

12:49 PM

Back at the tee

Bryson DeChambeau hits a horrid pull-hook on the 10th which careers into the crowd left. No shout of fore from the American.

12:44 PM

Back to McIlroy on the 10th, his first

He is the wrong side of the hazard line and down in the Oliver Reeds. McIlroy drops into the sandy waste area, now playing three. Looks a clean lie and he has a full swing at it, decent shot that lands on the green but it lands hot and runs into the back bunker. Needs to get up and down from there to save bogey.

12:38 PM

Early highlight from John Daly

And we're not talking about his strides:

12:35 PM

Rough start for McIlroy

He comes out of his drive early on the 10th and it squirts away to the right. That's wide of the rough even, and flying towards the salt marshes. In fact, confirmation arrives that it is indeed wet. Nightmare start for McIlroy, reminiscent of the Open at Portrush.

Thomas in the first cut left and Koepka in the fairway bunker right.

12:31 PM

McIlroy on his way to the first tee

Looks like the wind is picking up on the South Carolina coast. McIlroy is alongside fellow USPGA champions Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka for the first two days. Just seven players in red figures in the early stages.

One of those is Paul Casey, who started on the 10th and is one-under thru three.

12:28 PM

Scott makes horror start

It has not taken long for the Ocean Course to bare its teeth, former Masters champion Adam Scott hitting his opening shot into the water on the 10th and running up a triple-bogey seven.

Scott did at least repair some of the damage with a birdie on the par-five 11th to get back to two over par, although that was already four shots off the lead.

Former winner Jimmy Walker, who won at Baltusrol in 2016, has been taking advantage of the easier opening stretch on the front nine with birdies on the first and second.

12:25 PM

Are there any course specialists?

Rory McIlroy won the 2012 US PGA at Kiawah by eight shots, but the course also hosted the World Cup of Golf on two occasions. The Irish pair of Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley triumphed in 1997 and were fourth in 2003, and although McGinley is not in the field, Ryder Cup captain Harrington is thanks to being a past US PGA champion. England's Justin Rose and Paul Casey were second in 2003 and Rose also finished in a tie for third behind McIlroy in 2012.

12:24 PM

Key tee times

1333 (BST) - McIlroy, Thomas, Koepka

1344 (BST) - Morikawa, DeChambeau, Matsuyama

1858 (BST) - Simpson, Zalatoris, Spieth

1909 (BST) - Johnson, Lowry, Garcia

12:21 PM

Molinari out with back injury

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari withdrew from the US PGA Championship before play got under way in the first round today.

A back injury meant Molinari was unable to contest the year's second major at Kiawah Island, with first reserve Brandon Hagy taking his place in the field.

The withdrawal is another blow to Molinari's chances of making Europe's Ryder Cup team for September's contest at Whistling Straits.

The Italian became the first European player to compile a perfect 5-0 record in Paris in 2018, but has slipped to 144th in the world and is currently 42nd in the qualifying race.

Molinari explained the reason for his withdrawal in a short message on Twitter.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw this morning during my warm up for an issue to my lower back," the 38-year-old wrote."I hope to get better quickly and be able to go back playing as soon as possible. Thanks everyone for the support."

12:01 PM

Will Spieth complete the career grand slam?

As Jordan Spieth spoke to the world's media ahead of the US PGA Championship, his bid to complete the career grand slam might be expected to have been top of the agenda.

Victory at Kiawah Island would, after all, make Spieth just the sixth player after Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to have won all four major titles.

The former world No 1 is in superb form too, securing his first victory since the 2017 Open Championship in his native Texas last month and recording six other top-10 finishes from his 10 tournaments in 2021, including a tie for third in the Masters.

Yet Spieth faced just one direct question about the possibility of joining golf's most exclusive club and far more about the test facing 136 of the world's best players - and 20 PGA professionals - at Kiawah Island.

The longest in major championship history when it staged the same event in 2012, the Ocean Course lost that claim to fame to US Open venue Chambers Bay in 2015, which was then itself supplanted by Erin Hills two years later.

But adding 200 yards for a monstrous total of 7,876 has regained Kiawah's place in the record books, just six weeks after Masters chairman Fred Ridley said he hoped the day would never come when any major would be played on a course measuring 8,000 yards.

The windy conditions on South Carolina's Atlantic coast - which contributed to a second-round scoring average of 78.09 in 2021 - means it is unlikely tournament organisers will stretch the course to its limit, but practice rounds have left every player in no doubt of the size of their task.

"If the wind blows this way for the rest of the week, it's going to be a battle to just get in the clubhouse," former Masters champion Adam Scott said.

"One (major) that comes to mind of just surviving was when Geoff Ogilvy won the US Open (in 2006). He was the only guy to play the last four holes in par that day, I believe, and it could be something similar for anybody kind of near the lead.

"It is a long course, but the wind... when you stand on 16 and it's 608 yards, it's playing like 750, and it's probably numbers that we'll never hopefully see on golf courses. But that's what it's playing like."

Aside from the challenge of the course and Spieth's grand slam bid, 2012 winner Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his eight-shot victory buoyed by victory in the Wells Fargo Championship on his last start, but seeking a first major since lifting the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time in 2014.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau's massive hitting should be tailor-made for the venue, although questions remain over how he will cope with the windy conditions.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson, who would join McIlroy and Spieth in having three legs of the grand slam with a victory, pulled out of the AT&T Byron Nelson citing "knee discomfort" and missed the cut in his title defence at the Masters.

And two-time winner Brooks Koepka is also several months away from full fitness after undergoing surgery on March 16 to deal with a knee cap dislocation and ligament damage.

Perhaps, as Scott suggests, it will truly be a case of survival of the fittest.