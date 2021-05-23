USPGA Championship 2021 final round: live score and latest updates - AP

07:35 PM

Koepka just about sneaks it in

To remain at five-under alongside Oosthuizen and Streelman. Mickelson taps in and remains the leader by one.

07:34 PM

Mickelson in for par

Good pace, but Koepka has bolted his birdie try some five feet past. That's a knee-knocker on the way.

07:33 PM

Padraig Harrington chip in on the 14th!

He has the touch of an angel around the greens and he has popped one in from nowhere on the par three for birdie. He moves to three-under, just three off the lead! Paul Casey has just made a birdie to join him on the same score.

07:31 PM

Excellent iron shot from Koepka

Heart of the fourth green with a mid iron. Mickelson follows him with a solid eight iron but will have a big swinger on the way from left to right.

Woodland is staring down a bogey on the par five seventh which would be a body blow.

07:25 PM

Streelman scares the hole

Cracking birdie effort at the fourth. That would have given him a share of the lead. On the same green, Oosthuizen holes out for par to stay at five-under.

07:24 PM

On the fourth

Koepka finds the cut and prepared with driving iron. Mickelson with that trusty two-wood again, and he follows Koepka into ideal position in the fairway.

07:22 PM

BOGEY for Mickelson

But just a par for Koepka after an iffy stroke. Blocked it. The lead remains, but it is down to one again. Mickelson six-under. It sounds crazy but almost any player under par with holes to play is in this.

07:19 PM

Heavy handed from Mickelson

His next chip runs hot past the hole. Will be 30 feet or so back for an unlikely par.

07:18 PM

Mickelson's turn to make a mistake

Does not give his pitch enough and it comes rolling back down the marble staircase towards the sprinkler heads below the green left. Tough up and down for par there.

Koepka on the other hand, takes advantage of a simpler short shot. Six feet or so coming up for birdie.

07:14 PM

Mickelson magic at the second

07:14 PM

The third tee

Mickelson has a cut at the green with fairway wood and it finishes short and right in the primary rough. Not a great angle from there to this pin and playing downwind.

Koepka with driving iron, takes it right at the flag and it finishes in the cut stuff short of the green. Much better angle from there.

07:12 PM

Bogey for Streelman

Went for the green on the short par four third but got tangled him in the trees and waste area short. Couldn't advance it very far, and it costs him a shot. Back to five-under. Mickelson leads by two.

07:09 PM

DOUBLE BOGEY Koepka

The putt slips by and what a twist in the tale at this very early stage. He falls back to five-under and Mickelson is back in the lead.

07:08 PM

Koepka in bother

Missed the green long and left with his third at the par five second. Struggled to advance his fourth from a nasty lie in the waste ground, and his fifth runs well past the hole. Tester for a bogey coming up.

Mickelson produces a brilliant chip from the gnarly stuff though, and that will be a tap-in birdie to move back to seven under!

07:06 PM

DeChambeau holes a bomb on the fourth

Much needed and gets him to two-under.

07:00 PM

Good swing from Mickelson

But he gets a flyer from the semi and it chases through the green into some scrub ground. The good news is he will be pitching back into the wind. Koepka was forced to lay up on this par five.

06:58 PM

No birdie at the second for Oosthuizen

It's a par-par start for the South African. No harm done but two chances gone.

No birdie for Woodland at five, his putt slipped by on the righ.

Streelman though, splashed out of the waste area and poured in the birdie putt from six feet. Now six-under and one behind! Great start.

06:52 PM

Lovely from Woodland

Drives an iron through the breeze at the par-three fifth and a presentable birdie putt coming up to reach five-under.

06:52 PM

Koepka in sand on the par five second

Mickelson goes with three wood off the tee and it just about hangs on down the left in the first cut. In fact, it was a lesser spotted two-wood.

06:49 PM

Streelman in the front bunker on the second

Decent shot with a three wood on this par five. Up and down for a birdie that would take him level with Mickelson! Oosthuizen on the same hole is well short in two.

06:48 PM

Koepka strikes early

Brooks takes the lead with a birdie on hole 1!

06:43 PM

BOGEY for Mickelson/BIRDIE Koepka

That's a soft hole to drop a shot on. Koepka now has the chance to step up and seize the lead with an opening birdie...

And he rolls it right in the front door, reading the right to left break perfectly! Koepka now leads by one.

06:40 PM

Tenative first putt from Mickelson

Leaves the long range putt more than 10 feet short. Could be a two-shot swing on the first hole.

06:38 PM

Koepka with a good approach

About 15 feet below the hole for birdie coming up. Mickelson comes up shy from rough and it just about clambers on the front edge. Will be 70 feet or so remaining from there. Tough two putt.

06:37 PM

Birdie start for Streelman

Textbook golf: fairway, green and a perfect putt. The big underdog on the leaderboard moves to five-under. Gary Woodland has also birdie two of the first four to move to within three.

06:32 PM

Mickelson and Koepka on the first tee

Three wood for Mickelson, and it's another one up the left wing. Does not miss the fairway by much, but settles in the primary rough.

Now Koepka who has a driving iron in hand for position. Hugs the right side and it carries the corner and skips down the fairway.

06:23 PM

Paul Casey has birdie the second

He moves to two-under.

06:23 PM

Oosthuizen and Streelman on the first tee

Beauty with driver from Oosthuizen and he splits the fairway. Will be a flick with a wedge from there. Streelman follows him with another fine drive.

06:14 PM

Bogey for DeChambeau at the first

Not the start he wanted and falls six back. The upcoming par five and driveable par four become must birdies, maybe even needs an eagle.

06:13 PM

Keegan Bradley makes his second birdie of the day

Moves to two-under after holing a mid-range putt for a two at the fifth. Not enough of those have gone in this week for him, his ball-striking has been excellent.

06:08 PM

Spieth scrambling

He drains an important par putt on the third, but those scoreable holes have passed without a birdie.

06:07 PM

Poor approach from Niemann

Flies a wedge shot over the back. DeChambeau had some long grass interfering with his backswing and he can only duff it forward 20 yards or so. Still in the rough.

06:03 PM

Niemann and DeChambeau get their final rounds under way

The Chilean is down the left side of the fairway, but Bryson carves one right and finds some waste ground.

05:55 PM

Just pars at the first for Spieth and Fowler

You really need to take advantage of these first three holes. Around 40 minutes until the final group begin their final rounds. Patrick Reed has birdied the 10th to move to two-under, making a big move.

05:44 PM

Mickelson in the building

05:23 PM

Spieth on the first tee alongside Fowler

Three wood in his hand with the wind at his back. Hugging the left flank and hops into the primary rough.

Up at the eighth, some short game magic from Patrick Reed as he chips in for birdie to reach one-under.

05:10 PM

Keegan Bradley has started with a birdie

Moves to one-under for the tournament. He has found more greens in regulation than any player in the field but has not had his putting boots on.

05:10 PM

What a bunker shot from Ancer on 17

05:06 PM

Ancer's great round comes to a close

And a birdie putt on the 18th grazes the edge of the hole. Still, that's the lowest round of the week: a bogey free seven-under round of 65 to leave him T-11.

05:02 PM

Some of the groups starting now

18:00 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

18:10 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA)

18:20 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

04:58 PM

Rose now two-under and five behind

A birdie at the par five 11th takes him six-under for the day.

04:39 PM

What a round Ancer is putting together

SEVEN under for his day after 16 holes and one-under for the tournament. A score that seemed scarcely believable earlier in the week when the wind was up and worth an awful lot of dollars.

After five straight pars, @Abraham_Ancer sinks birdie number six and moves to (-6) on the day.

04:37 PM

Also into red figures...

Is Europe's Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington! He has eagled the par five second on the course he won the World Cup of golf on for Ireland in 1997.

04:27 PM

Some of the oldest male major winners

Julius Boros, 1968 US PGA - 48 years, 4 months, 18 days

Boros worked as an accountant before turning professional in 1949 aged 29, but won his first title in the 1952 US Open and won the same event in 1963, having finished third in the Masters earlier that season. His US PGA triumph came at Pecan Valley Golf Club in Texas in 1968, a closing 69 giving him a one-shot win over Bob Charles and Arnold Palmer. The US PGA was the only major Palmer never won in his career.

Tom Morris Senior, 1867 Open Championship - 46 years, 3 months, 9 days

A legendary figure in the game of golf, Morris spent 12 years as an apprentice to Allan Robertson - who is generally recognised as the world's first professional golfer - before moving to the newly formed Prestwick Golf Club, where the first 12 Open Championships were held. Morris finished second in the inaugural Open in 1860 and won the title four times in the next seven years, his last win coming at the age of 46.

Jack Nicklaus, 1986 Masters - 46 years, 2 months, 23 days

Nicklaus first won the Masters in 1963 and claimed his fifth green jacket in 1976, but had gone five years without a victory in any major before heading to Augusta National in 1986. Trailing Greg Norman by four shots after 54 holes, Nicklaus surged through the field with a brilliant closing 65, covering the back nine in just 30 shots to finish a shot ahead of Norman and Tom Kite and claim his 18th major title.

Jerry Barber, 1961 US PGA - 45 years, 3 months, 6 days

The 1961 US PGA was the fourth edition of the championship as a strokeplay event and the first to require a play-off after Barber and Don January finished tied on three under par. The pair were still level after 17 holes of the Monday play-off and both found fairway bunkers off the tee on the 18th, but Barber hit the green and made par while January bogeyed after hitting his approach into more sand.

Hale Irwin, 1990 US Open - 45 years, 15 days

Irwin had won the US Open twice before, but needed a special exemption for the 1990 edition at Medinah, which became the first to finish in sudden-death after Irwin and Mike Donald both shot 74 in the 18-hole play-off. Donald had a two-shot lead after 15 holes, but Irwin birdied the 16th and Donald bogeyed the 18th. Irwin then birdied the first hole of sudden-death to secure victory.

04:24 PM

Another birdie for Reed

He birdies the short par four third where the tees have been nudged up today.. The hole is measuring just 295 yards. Reed moves into red figures for the week.

04:14 PM

Rose now under par for the week

Five-under for his round as he walks down the ninth. A fabulous display of scoring and he is now almost inside the top 10.

04:07 PM

Another birdie for Hovland

Three in his first six, back to level par. Patrick Reed is on the same score after an eagle on the par five second.

04:04 PM

Vintage Rose

03:53 PM

High hopes for Viktor Hovland this week

Perhaps some inexperience cost him in breezy conditions but he is enjoying himself again. Two birdies in his first four holes to get back into the top 25.

03:34 PM

Two over low rounds out there

Chan Kim is four-under at the turn and 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink is three-under after eight holes. That will give the chasing pack some encouragement.

03:22 PM

Justin Rose and Bobby MacIntyre also going well

Both three-under par for their final round and back to one-over for the tournament.

03:18 PM

A reminder of when the final groups get going

18:40 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor)

18:50 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA)

19:00 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

19:10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa)

19:20 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)

19:30 Brooks Koepka (USA), Phil Mickelson (USA)

03:16 PM

Ancer on a roll

.@Abraham_Ancer is locked in on the greens. 🔒



.@Abraham_Ancer is locked in on the greens. 🔒

That's his fifth birdie on the front nine!

03:14 PM

The wind has changed direction today

A complete 180 on the first three rounds which will require some adjustment from the players. There is a good score out there though: of the also-rans, Abraham Ancer is five-under through 10 holes of his final round.

03:10 PM

Mickelson on the verge of history at Kiawah Island

Phil Mickelson has made it three quarters of the way through the PGA Championship looking every bit like a golfer poised to win another major championship.

Sunday's final round at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., figures to be one of the toughest assignments in the 50-year-old golfer's career. But Mickelson is embracing the situation.

"I think that because I feel or believe that I'm playing really well and I have an opportunity to contend for a major championship on Sunday and I'm having so much fun that it's easier to stay in the present and not get ahead of myself," Mickelson said.

At 7 under, Mickelson holds a one-shot lead on Brooks Koepka, is trying to become the oldest golfer to win a major.

Koepka has all sorts of confidence. He expects to be a contender in majors.

"It just feels good, feels normal," Koepka said. "It's what you're supposed to do, what you practice for. I'm right where I want to be, and we'll see how tomorrow goes."

At one point Saturday, Mickelson was five shots in front of Koepka. But Koepka kept his focus.

"I can't control what he's doing, I just need to play better," Koepka said. "Simple."

Mickelson is at 209 after Saturday's 70. Koepka also had a 70 on Saturday, putting him at 6 under.

Mickelson (+20000) and Koepka (+4000) were long shots to win at the beginning of the week, according to NBC Sports Edge Betting. By Saturday, some oddsmakers listed Koepka at +150 and Mickelson next at +300.

Mickelson owns five major titles, including the 2005 PGA Championship. His most recent victory in a major came in the 2013 British Open.

Mickelson last won the PGA Tour in 2019. He claimed two triumphs last year on the Champions Tour -- the 50-and-older circuit.