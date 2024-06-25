USMNT Win Over Bolivia Is Most-Watched Copa America Match Ever In U.S., Leading Strong Soccer Weekend On Fox

Fox was bursting at the seams with soccer matches this weekend, led by Sunday’s USMNT victory over Bolivia.

The Copa America group stage match, in which the U.S. men’s team beat Bolivia 2-0, drew 3.2M viewers, making it the network’s most-watched non-World Cup telecast ever, Fox says. It’s also the most-watched English language Copa America telecast ever in the U.S.

The match’s audience was up 110% from the 2016 average audience of 1.5M that the USMNT’s group stage Copa America telecasts managed on FS1.

Meanwhile, the UEFA European Championship is still going strong as well. Belgium took Romania to task in a group stage match on Saturday that was the most-watched English-language Euro Group Stage telecast in the U.S. since 2012 with 1.9M tuning in.

That marks a 49% lift from the 2021 Euro Group Stage early afternoon weekend match average, which was around 1.3M.

Portugal-Türkiye and Switzerland-Germany each also drew about 1.8M viewers during their Euro Group Stage play on Fox, up significantly from their respective comparable 2021 matches.

Elsewhere in Copa America matches, Uruguay beat Panama in a match watched by 1.2M — another strong audience for Fox.

