USMNT vs Uruguay: How to watch live, stream, preview, lineups

The United States men’s national team’s World Cup preparations take a trip to Kansas City and move up in class (again) when they face Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park at 5pm ET Sunday.

The Yanks and Uruguay had twin outcomes on the scoreboard in their most recent matches.

The Americans beat Morocco 3-0 but got a big performance from goalkeeper Matt Turner, while Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Mexico was even in possession and shots but saw better finishing from brace-bagging Edinson Cavani.

That was a Uruguay side that kept Diego Godin and Darwin Nunez on the bench to start but had Jose Maria Gimenez and Fede Valverde in the Starting XI. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo Betancur were not called into summer camp.

The sides drew 1-1 in 2019 and Uruguay’s lineup could be pretty similar, while the Yanks can only play a half-dozen or so players from that 18. Jordan Morris scored for the Americans that day, while Uruguay’s goal came courtesy of Brian Rodriguez.

How to watch USMNT vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5 pm ET (Sunday, June 5)

All-time series leader: Uruguay – 1 win, USA – 2 wins, Draws – 3

Current FIFA rankings: USA – 15th, Uruguay – 13th

TV channel/streaming: FOX, Univision, TUDN

How will USMNT lineup vs Uruguay?

Gregg Berhalter has said he will be rotating heavily to get different looks out of his USMNT.

So we may not see Matt Turner again between the sticks nor the Brendan Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah midfield three.

Whether the changes will be seismic or small, it stands to reason the XI will be different. Let’s have a projection, yeah?

Horvath

Yedlin — Palmer-Brown — Carter-Vickers — Bello

Adams — Acosta — De La Torre

Pulisic — Wright — Aaronson

