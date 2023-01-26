USMNT vs Colombia live: How to watch, stream link, start time

Anthony Hudson takes the reins for his second friendly in charge of the USMNT, two days after the U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed that he’ll be the interim coach through a hiring process that could take through the end of the summer.

Hudson’s first game was a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, as Julian Gressel cued up a Brandon Vazquez goal but a mistake at the back and a brilliant free kick helped the Serbians to victory.

[ MORE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

San Jose star Cade Cowell impressed with his electric pace and engine, while Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was put in some tricky spots over his time. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long split time at center back, next to LA Galaxy youngster Jalen neal.

Colombia’s first game of 2023 is just its fifth since the conclusion of World Cup qualifying in 2022.

Los Cafeteros, like the USMNT, will not have a ton of usual suspects, but Frank Fabra will be joined by Cucho Hernandez, now with Columbus Crew, as well as five other MLS players.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT falls to Serbia in 2023 opener Gio Reyna scores another winner for Borussia Dortmund (video) Jesse Marsch adds USMNT, RBNY alum Chris Armas as assistant coach

How to watch USMNT vs Colombia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30pm ET, Saturday (January 28)

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.

TV channels in English: TNT

TV channels en Español: Universo

Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT vs Colombia Preview

The Yanks fell 2-1 to Serbia in a match about as scattered as you’d expect for a largely out-of-season, MLS-based side and a Serbia team with droves of uncapped players.

Saturday’s opponents will be of similar ilk, as no player besides veteran Frank Fabra of Boca Juniors boasts more than three caps.

[ MORE: Grades for USMNT players at 2022 World Cup ]

With recent USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter currently under investigation by the U.S. Soccer Federation after he admitted kicking his now wife in 1991 when they were in college together, assistant coach Anthony Hudson will lead the USMNT. Hudson has been leading practice during the January camp and will take charge until the USMNT tabs a new coach by the end of summer.

Story continues

Five players who went to the 2022 World Cup with the USMNT are on this roster (Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Sean Johnson and Jesus Ferreira).

USMNT quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 13

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 11

Coach: Anthony Hudson (temporary)

Colombia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 17

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

Coach: Nestor Lorenzo

USMNT vs Serbia video highlights, Brandon Vazquez goal video

USMNT vs Colombia live: How to watch, stream link, start time originally appeared on NBCSports.com