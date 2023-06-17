USMNT vs Canada: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League final, stream

Three days after smashing longtime rivals Mexico in the semifinals , the USMNT will turn its attention to a newfound (and increasingly heated) rivalry with northern neighbors Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (8:30 pm ET).

Christian Pulisic scored twice, before four red cards were dished out — two to each side — and the game finished with just 18 players on the field on Thursday. Those red cards will, of course, have consequences, as the USMNT will be without starters (and standout performers on the night) Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of USMNT vs Canada.

How to watch USMNT vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 8:30 pm ET, Sunday

TV channel, streaming in English: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

TV channel, streaming in Español : Univision

Key storylines – USMNT vs Canada

The last time the USMNT faced Canada, in 2022 World Cup qualifying, they came out on the losing end on a frigid day in Hamilton, Ontario. Not was the 2-0 defeat a tough pill to swallow result-wise, but the performance was perhaps the low point of World Cup qualifying and Gregg Berhalter’s first sting as USMNT head coach. Berhalter is back in the saddle following his re-hiring on Friday, though he won’t take charge of the squad until after the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

Even on home soil, the Yanks were stifled by the Canucks during World Cup qualifying, as they labored to a 1-1 draw in Nashville on matchday 2. Needless to say, revenge will be on the Americans’ mind — along with the chance to defend their inaugural Nations League title from back in 2021.

It’s the incumbent giants of CONCACAF, versus the rising power to the north — Sunday’s showdown in Sin City surely won’t disappoint.

