USMNT vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The United States men's national team goes for take two against a CONMEBOL power as Brazil visits Florida for a final Copa America tune-up on Tuesday.

Gregg Berhalter's men were poor in a 5-1 loss to Colombia on Saturday, getting a Timothy Weah goal but committing mistake after mistakes at the back in helping Los Cafeteros unbeaten streak hit 22.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Colombia player ratings ]

There are few men's national teams in better shape than FIFA No. 11 Colombia. The bad news for the USMNT is that one of them is world No. 5 Brazil. And if you are an advocate of eloratings.net, then. Brazil's No. 3 in the world.

Dorival Junior's Selecao are expected to compete for the Copa America crown and they are also the Yanks likeliest opponent in the Copa America 2024 knockout round in the case Uruguay takes the group and the USMNT finishes ahead of Bolivia and Panama.

[ MORE: Copa America 2024 schedule, how to watch, dates ]

Berhalter will be watching his team's response keenly as the pressure is on for the USMNT to show far better against Brazil than Colombia. On one hand, that shouldn't be a big problem. On another, this is Brazil.

Colombia is very good but Brazil's strength is in its attacking flair and reading of the game in the midfield and final third. Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Rafael Borre, and Jhon Arias are a fine front four, no doubt, but Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Paqueta, and Gabriel Martinelli are a whole new ask.

WATCH USMNT vs BRAZIL EN ESPANOL ON PEACOCK PREMIUM

How to watch USMNT vs Brazil, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7pm ET, Tuesday (June 11)

Stadium: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT vs Brazil Preview: Brazil focus, team news

Brazil has been conceding goals a bit more regularly than usual, a 3-2 loss at Mexico following a 3-3 March draw with Spain.

But this is still a side that blanked England in March, and only used Vinicius Junior and Bruno Guimaraes for 15 minutes against Mexico while not using Rodrygo, Raphinha, Marquinhos, and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Those players should feature prominently in Florida. Good luck, Gregg.