USMNT surge up latest FIFA world rankings

The USMNT have rocketed up the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.

After reaching the Gold Cup final over the summer months, Gregg Berhalter’s side have risen eight places to 22nd in the world.

The U.S. are the biggest movers inside the top 30 and that is promising news for the Stars and Stripes as their young squad continues to find its feet after a huge rebuild over the past two years following its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Of course there is still a long way to go for the USMNT, but with Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie leading the charge, there is hope.

Mexico are the second-biggest movers in the top 30 as Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side rose six places to 12th in the world, as their 2019 Gold Cup success underlined El Tri’s incredible squad depth.

Belgium remain atop the rankings while Brazil, winners of the Copa America, move up one place to second as France slip to third, England remain in fourth and Uruguay climb three places to fifth. Colombia and Venezuela were rewarded for positive Copa America displays as the latter rose to 27th, their highest-ever position in FIFA’s rankings.

Some of the other big climbers in the latest rankings include Algeria who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as they rose an incredible 28 places to 40th, while on the flip-side Germany slipped to 15th in the world and both Italy and the Netherlands slipped outside the top 15.

Below is a look at the top 25 teams on the planet, according to FIFA.

1. Belgium

2. Brazil

3. France

4. England

5. Uruguay

6. Portugal

7. Croatia

8. Colombia

9. Spain

10. Argentina

11. Switzerland

12. Mexico

13. Denmark

14. Chile

15. Germany

16. Italy

16. Netherlands

18. Sweden

19. Peru

20. Poland

20. Senegal

22. USA

23. Iran

24. Wales

25. Ukraine