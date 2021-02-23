Breaking News:

Tiger Woods hospitalized after single-car accident in Los Angeles area

USMNT submit provisional roster for Olympic qualifying

The USMNT have submitted their provisional roster for Olympic qualifying next month, and it is absolutely stacked with young U.S. talent.

Jason Kreis has named a 50-man provisional roster which will be cut down to 20 players 10 days before the tournament begins. Players born on or before Jan. 1, 1997 are eligible to compete in the tournament, which is essentially a under 24 tournament.

Brenden Aaronson, Ulysses Llanez, Konrad de la Fuente and Bryan Reynolds are some of the big name players included on the USMNT roster.

One major note: LA Galaxy star Efrain Alvarez, 18, has been named in the preliminary rosters of both the USMNT and Mexico, as he still hasn’t selected who he wants to represent at international level. Alvarez represented Mexico at the U17 World Cup in 2019 and would have to perform a one-time switch to the USMNT.

Due to the tournament taking place just before the FIFA international window, it will be intriguing to see which players are released by their club teams, especially those playing in Europe.

The tournament takes place in Mexico on Mar. 18-30, and you won’t need reminding that the USMNT have failed to qualify for the last two Olympics.

For this tournament, the USMNT have been drawn in Group A alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. Group B includes Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals and the two teams who reach the final will qualify for the final tournament at the Tokyo Olympics which runs from July 21 to August 7 in 2021.

USMNT preliminary squad for Olympic qualifying – Full squad lists, here

CONCACAF Olympic qualifying

How to watch: Watch live on the CONCACAF app
Dates: March 18-30
News and updates: online via ProSoccerTalk

CONCACAF 2020 Olympic qualifying schedule

Group Stage

Thursday, March 18 – Jalisco Stadium
17:00/15:00 USA vs Costa Rica
19:30/17:30 Mexico vs Dominican Republic

Friday, March 19 – Jalisco Stadium
15:30/13:30 Honduras vs Haiti
18:00/16:00 Canada vs El Salvador

Sunday, March 21 – Akron Stadium
19:00/17:00 Dominican Republic vs USA
21:30/19:30 Costa Rica vs Mexico

Monday, March 22 – Akron Stadium
18:00/16:00 Haiti vs Canada
20:30/18:30 El Salvador vs Honduras

Wednesday, March 24 – Jalisco Stadium
19:00/17:00 Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic
21:30/19:30 Mexico vs USA

Thursday, March 25 – Jalisco Stadium
19:00/17:00 El Salvador vs Haiti
21:30/19:30 Honduras vs Canada

Semifinals

Sunday, March 28 – Jalisco Stadium
18:00/16:00 1B vs 2A
21:00/19:00 1A vs 2B

Final

Tuesday, March 30 – Akron Stadium
21:00/19:00 Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2

