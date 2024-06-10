How USMNT star Weah could bounce back at Juventus

Timothy Weah failed to impress in his debut season with Juventus, but he could find a new lease of life under new coach Thiago Motta.

The 24-year-old American winger joined the Old Lady from Lille last year in a deal worth around €12m, giving him the chance to prove himself at a top club after a strong four-year spell with Les Dogues.

Weah struggled to find his footing in his first campaign with Juventus, seeing just 1380 minutes of action across 35 matches, scoring just once and providing two assists. He was not a good fit for Massimiliano Allegri’s defensive-minded system, leaving him in a tough spot.

Weah rebirth

Tuttosport highlights how Weah could turn things around in his second season at Juventus under Thiago Motta, whose more attacking focused 4-3-3 could be a good fit for the American winger.

The Italian-Brazilian coach likes his wide players to stay further up the pitch and play a frontline role in the high press, needing players with good stamina and positioning skills, two things the 24-year-old has in his locker.

Weah will be keen to redeem himself at Juventus after a tough debut year and the arrival of Thiago Motta could be the perfect opportunity for him to prove himself in Turin.