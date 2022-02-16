USMNT star Giovanni Reyna ready to play against legend he was named after

USMNT star Giovanni Reyna has returned to full fitness and is ready to play for Borussia Dortmund against Glasgow Rangers, as he will face the man he was named after: Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Reyna, 19, has missed most of this season through injury and was ill at the weekend so missed Dortmund’s win against Union Berlin.

But Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose revealed Reyna is back for the UEFA Europa League knockout round first leg clash at the Westfalenstadion against Rangers, and was asked about the teenage star facing the team coached by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the man he is named after.

His answer was awesome.

Gio’s ready to reunite

“Well that’s nice. That’s really cool that things like that happen in football,” Rose said. “If he plays, he wants to show to his godfather or name giver what he’s learned over the years. I think Van Bronckhorst already knew him when Gio still s*** in his pants! I know they are definitely glad to meet privately every now and again. But now the focus is on being successful. But of course this is a nice story.”

Keep keeping it real, Marco.

Glasgow Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was also asked about meeting Reyna, and recalled fond memories of spending time with the Reyna family as he became very close friends with USMNT legend Claudio during their time playing at Rangers together.

“I played with his father Claudio and I am good friends with the whole family actually for many years,” Gio van Bronckhorst said. “Gio I know from the day he was born so I have a special relationship with him as a friend but also as a player. He came to Holland to train with our youth academy at Feyenoord so he was in our house and we were trying to help him to be the player that he is now.

“We have always kept in contact and seen each other at least once a year. It is a special bond I have with the Reyna family and it will be special for both of us to play against each other. Hopefully it is a good game. The competitors that we are, we both want to win. It will be a very special moment.”

If Giovanni Reyna scores, we expect him to run up to GVB with a message on his shirt that reads ‘Thanks for the name!’

But more than likely we will see a warm embrace as a totally unique and heartwarming story plays out.

USMNT star Giovanni Reyna ready to play against legend he was named after originally appeared on NBCSports.com