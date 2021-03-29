U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for Olympics thanks to embarrassing goalkeeper mistake

Henry Bushnell
·3 min read
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: Jos&#xe9; Reyes #07 of Honduras fights for the ball with Jes&#xfa;s Ferreira #09 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men&#39;s Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)
The U.S. fell to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

The men's soccer competition at the Olympics is far from the most prestigious international tournament. But failing to qualify can be both a worrying omen and program stain.

And fail to qualify is exactly what the U.S. men did on Sunday – for the third consecutive Olympic cycle.

A 2-1 loss to Honduras in a decisive semifinal will extend their Games absence to at least 16 years.

A mostly-under-23 American B-team, as required by competition rules, was outplayed by an under-23 Honduran squad and deservedly beaten. 

The deciding goal, though, came via a fluky, inexcusable mistake. U.S. goalkeeper David Ochoa played a costly pass directly onto the goalscoring foot of Honduran attacker Luis Palma. The ball ricocheted off Palma's boot and into a gaping net.

Ochoa, who'd been excellent throughout the tournament, was distraught after the game, walking around the pitch with his hands over his head.

Honduras had scored a few minutes before halftime to take the lead. Ochoa's gaffe doubled the lead early in the second half.

U.S. midfielder Jackson Yueill, a 24-year-old reserve with the senior national team, pulled the U.S. back to within one with a 25-yard firecracker.

But the young Americans couldn't find an equalizer. And just as they did in 2012 and 2016, they fell short of the Olympics. Honduras qualified in their place. Either Mexico or Canada will claim the second North American spot Sunday night.

Contextualizing the U.S. qualifying failure

An Olympic qualifying failure is nowhere near on par with the USMNT's 2018 World Cup qualifying failure. But the Games are often seen as a barometer of youth development. Failures in 2012 and 2016 were alarming signs of insufficient progress.

This failure is slightly different – slightly. Youth development on the men's side has improved in recent years. A bevy of under-23 American stars are now playing at some of the world's biggest clubs. Weston McKennie is at Juventus (Italy). Christian Pulisic is at Chelsea (England). Tyler Adams is at RB Leipzig (Germany). Gio Reyna is at Borussia Dortmund (Germany). The list is extensive, and growing, seemingly by the month.

Those players weren't part of this Olympic qualifying team. Because the Olympics are considered a youth event, and occur outside an official international window, professional clubs aren't required to release their players to Olympic teams. Very few over in Europe did. Many of those promising young stars were with the senior USMNT, beating Jamaica and Northern Ireland in friendlies this week.

And so this was something of an under-23 B-team. Pulisic and others might have played at the actual Olympics. This squad, however, comprised mostly MLS youngsters. (Even some MLS teams didn't release their players.)

Still, though, the U.S. was favored to qualify, and should have. This is a failure, an unvarnished failure. It's a missed opportunity, and another blemish on an awful half-decade for American men's soccer.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. fails qualify for Olympic Games in men's soccer after loss to Honduras

    The U.S. men's soccer team failed to qualify for the Summer Olympics after a loss to Honduras in Sunday's Concacaf men's Olympic qualifying semifinal.

  • Stanford’s Zach Ryan praises ‘creating chances’ and ‘quality’ soccer after defeating UCLA 3-0

    Pac-12 Networks' Christian Miles speaks with student-athlete Zach Ryan after No. 9 Stanford men's soccer defeats UCLA 3-0 on Sunday, Mar. 28 in Westwood. The redshirt junior forward scored his seventh goal of the season as Stanford improves to 7-1-1 overall with the victory. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

    The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half. Jonathan Lewis’ 63rd-minute header was headed off the goal line by Wesley Degas, Yueill’s free kick in the 69th was batted away by goalkeeper Alex Barrios Lewis allowed an open 4-yard shot off Tanner Tessman’s pass in the 83rd minute to bounce off a boot, and Johnny Cardoso mis-hit an open header in stoppage time.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga covers another big spread, can anyone compete against the Bulldogs?

    Gonzaga has covered in every tournament game, beating huge point spreads

  • Ghost of Bobby Knight looms over Indiana, Gonzaga

    While Gonzaga chases the first perfect season since Bobby Knight's 1976 Hoosiers team, Indiana is chasing past glory with an unexpected hire from the coaching legend's tree.

  • No. 1 seed Michigan cruises to Elite Eight with dominant win over Florida State

    Michigan got bad news before Sunday's tip but had little trouble disposing of Florida State.

  • Canada-Cayman Islands World Cup qualified delayed to Monday

    Canada's World Cup qualifier against the Cayman Islands at the IMG Academy was postponed by a day until Monday. “FIFA has been informed that the Cayman Islands Football Association was not able to submit the required COVID-19 testing information in time for today’s FIFA World Cup qualification match,” soccer's governing body said in a statement. The game was moved to the United States from the Cayman Islands because of coronavirus-caused travel restrictions.

  • WCQ: Victories for England, France, Spain, Italy, Germany (video)

    The European giants were all victorious on Sunday, though some were more comfortable than others.

  • Civil rights group urges boycott, relocation of The Masters after Georgia voting bill

    “Professional golf should not reward Georgia’s attacks on democracy and voting rights."

  • No. 1 overall seed Stanford cruises past No. 5 Missouri State into Elite Eight

    The Cardinal are deep, skilled at the perimeter and defensive minded.

  • 'So crazy': thousands attend World Cup qualifier

    For a moment, you could be mistaken for thinking that things were back to normal.Thousands of Dutch soccer fans, in their iconic orange gear, gathered to watch a World Cup qualifier in Amsterdam on Saturday (March 27) evening.This was an experimental trial allowing 5,000 fans - tested on the same day - to attend the match.For business student Joyce and schoolgirl Evi, it was a cause for excitement."Of course nothing at all happens in daily life, so this is really something very strange. Also to be with all these people is so crazy."There was one major way in which this World Cup qualifier was different from games gone by.Overseeing the clash between the Netherlands and Latvia was Stephanie Frappart.In doing so she became the first female head referee to officiate a men's World Cup qualifier game.With a capacity of over 55,000, the crowds at the stadium were a fraction of what they could but Gijs de Jong, head of the Royal Dutch Football Association, said he hopes attendance can rise to 50% in time for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in the summer."I think this is the future but only for a limited amount of time. So hopefully this fills the gap between now and the moment we are all vaccinated, so probably in September or something, so for the coming three, four months."De Jong also praised the Dutch players for using their platform to protest against Qatar's human rights record.They wore t-shirts reading: "Football Supports Change". The UK's Guardian newspaper reported a month ago that at least 6,500 migrant workers – many working on World Cup projects - had died in Qatar since it won the right to stage the tournament ten years ago.On Thursday (March 25), a representative of the Qatari World Cup organisers said they had "always been transparent about the health and safety of workers".For the Dutch fans on Saturday it was a cause for celebration.The Netherlands won 2-0 to get their World Cup qualifying hopes back on track after a shock loss to Turkey on Wednesday.

  • WATCH: What do big men Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet bring to the Celtics?

    What can Boston expect from its two new big men?

  • Dembele scores, Mbappe misses penalty as France beat Kazakhstan

    Ousmane Dembele scored the opening goal as holders France beat Kazakhstan 2-0 away on Sunday to claim the first victory in their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

  • The history of promotion and relegation in the Premier League era

    Norwich is on the brink of sealing promotion and Watford not far behind after just a season outside the Premier League. But instant returns are not often.

  • Colin Montgomerie criticises slow play as Horschel and Scheffler reach final

    It took Scottie Scheffler and Matt Kuchar four hours and eight minutes to complete their match.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • Devin Booker with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/28/2021

  • Thunder waive embattled F Meyers Leonard shortly after trade deadline

    The Thunder acquired Leonard in a trade to leverage his expiring contract. He never played a game for OKC, and his NBA future is in peril after his use of an anti-Semitic slur.