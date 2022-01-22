USMNT roster for World Cup qualifier in Columbus on Jan. 27 against El Salvador

United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) gets past Costa Rica's forward Jonathan Moya (21) in the first half of their World Cup qualifier at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on October 13, 2021.

After a break of more than two months, the U.S. men’s national team will start an the incredibly important fourth 2022 World Cup qualifying window with 23 of the 28 players on the roster that beat Mexico in November 2021.

The USMNT released its roster on Friday ahead of home games against El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27 and against Honduras on Feb. 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a pivotal matchup against CONCACAF leader Canada in Ontario on Jan. 30.

The entire starting lineup against Mexico, including Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), will be with the USMNT for the penultimate qualifying window.

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) is still out after suffering an injury during the first qualifying window in September 2021. However, the USMNT is getting starting right back Sergino Dest (Barcelona) back after missing the game against Mexico and a road match with Jamaica due to injury. He scored a brilliant goal against Costa Rica in October the last time USMNT played at Lower.com Field, the site for the El Salvador match.

Also making his return is Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who returned at the end of the recent MLS season after suffering a torn ACL. Morris has been in recent USMNT camps but will now have an opportunity to play in his first World Cup qualifier this cycle.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter excluded center back John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg) for the second straight window. The normally first-choice defender was not in-form when he received call-ups for the first and second qualifying windows last fall. Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) and Mark McKenzie (Genk) were Berhalter’s center-back selections.

Through eight games played, the USMNT is currently in second place in CONCACAF standings with 15 points. Canada sits in first with 16 points, and Mexico and Panama both own 14 points with Mexico holding third place due to goal differential.

After 14 games, the top three teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team will play a one-game playoff against a yet-to-be-determined opponent for a berth in the World Cup.

United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) holds off Costa Rica's midfielder Randall Leal (12) in the second half in their World Cup qualifier at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on October 13, 2021.

USMNT qualifying roster (caps/goals)

Goalkeepers (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)

Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 15/2), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 6/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 15/3), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)

Midfielders (7): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 45/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 22/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 4/0), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 28/8), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 11/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0)

Forwards (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 15/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 7/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 42/17), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 18/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)

