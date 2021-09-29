USMNT roster announced for key World Cup qualifiers

Gregg Berhalter has named his USMNT roster for the key upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Berhalter’s final words to the USMNT squad after they won at Honduras in their last World Cup qualifier was this: we attack October.

Well, the USMNT will have to attack October without plenty of key players, as injury issues keep stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna out of the squad.

However, Weston McKennie does return after being sent home from USMNT camp for breaking team protocols during the September World Cup qualifiers.

Tyler Adams is fit enough to take part after a recent injury issue at RB Leipzig but strikers Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok have both been dropped.

Gianluca Busio, Chris Richards, Shaq Moore and Yunus Musah are all back in for the USMNT, while Gyasi Zardes, Luca de la Torre, Tim Weah and Matthew Hoppe all return too to bolster the USA’s attacking options.

The USMNT have three huge World Cup qualifiers coming up in October, but there are so many big questions swirling around their roster.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter knows his side need to kick on in these games against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on Oct. 7, at Panama on Oct. 10 and against Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 13.

The USMNT picked up five points from their first three World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, and a little tension is growing around their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup.

Anything less than seven points in these three qualifiers will be seen as a bad return by the USMNT fanbase, but Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica will likely be battling right until the end with the U.S. for a spot in the top three of the standings.

A top three finish in the eight-team group secures qualification to the 2022 World Cup, while CONCACAF’s fourth-place team will be in an intercontinental playoff.

Here is the USMNT roster in full

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 10/0)

DEFENDERS (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; 4/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 45/3), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 13/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 7/0), Shaq Moore (Tenerife/ESP; 11/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 46/1), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 15/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 12/2), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 67/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 40/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 17/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED: 3/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 32/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 25/7), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 6/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 28/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 10/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 8/0), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca/ESP; 5/1), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 1/1), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 13/1), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 62/14)

Check out the USMNT’s full CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7

at Panama — Oct. 10

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12

at Jamaica — Nov. 16

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27

at Canada — Jan. 30

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2

at Mexico — March 24

vs. Panama — March 27

at Costa Rica — March 30

