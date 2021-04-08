USMNT rise in latest FIFA world rankings

That sound you can hear is the USMNT on the charge back up the FIFA world rankings, as they are in the top 20 for the first time since 2014.

After a number of hugely positive results, and performances, over the last 12 months, Gregg Berhalter has led the USMNT back into the top 20 in the world rankings and it feels like this is just the start for this young side.

Recent wins at Northern Ireland and against Jamaica and Panama at neutral venues will have helped this ranking, so too did the draw away at Wales.

A note of caution: all four of those games came with the USMNT having their strongest squad (barring a couple of players) available, while their opponents were severely understrength.

Still, it has been a tough few years for USMNT fans so climbing back into the top 20 is a step in the right direction. The Stars and Stripes were ranked as low as 35th in 2017, and they have been hovering just outside the top 20 for a long, long time.

With a friendly away at Switzerland in late May, then CONCACAF Nations League Final Four, Gold Cup and 2022 World Cup qualifiers coming up in the summer, there is a real chance for the U.S. to push closer to CONCACAF’s best team, Mexico, who is ranked 11th as they slipped down two places.

European giants dominant the top 10 with Belgium in first, France second and Brazil in third. England sit fourth, Portugal fifth, Spain sixth, Italy seventh, Argentina in eighth, Uruguay is ninth and Denmark is tenth.

Below is the latest top 30, with plenty of changes coming up this summer as the Gold Cup, European Championships and Copa America tournaments take center stage.

Top 30 FIFA world rankings (April 7, 2021)

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Spain

7. Italy

8. Argentina

9. Uruguay

10. Denmark

11. Mexico

12. Germany

13. Switzerland

14. Croatia

15. Colombia

16. Netherlands

17. Wales

18. Sweden

19. Chile

20. USA

21. Poland

22. Senegal

23. Austria

24. Ukraine

25. Serbia

26. Tunisia

27. Peru

28. Japan

29. Turkey

30. Venezuela

