USMNT reveal 26-man squad for Copa América campaign

richard buxton
The United States Men’s National Team have revealed their 26-man squad for this summer’s Copa América.

Gregg Berhalter will lead his side into this summer’s tournament, where they take on Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in the group stage.

The tournament hosts are taking part in their fifth edition of the Copa América, where they have progressed to the semi-finals on two occasions.