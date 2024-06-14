USMNT reveal 26-man squad for Copa América campaign

The United States Men’s National Team have revealed their 26-man squad for this summer’s Copa América.

Gregg Berhalter will lead his side into this summer’s tournament, where they take on Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in the group stage.

Our 26 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iUYFS4wGni — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 14, 2024

The tournament hosts are taking part in their fifth edition of the Copa América, where they have progressed to the semi-finals on two occasions.