USMNT returns to Q2 Stadium for international friendly match vs. Panama in October

The U.S. Men's National Team will be returning to Austin and the Q2 Stadium in October for an international match against Panama.

The match will be held on October 12 at 8 p.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale on June 28th at 10 a.m. CT at q2stadium.com.

“Fan support for both our men’s and women’s national teams has been outstanding each time they have previously played in Austin,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming the men’s national team back to Q2 Stadium to close their trio of fall matches at our home.”

Austin FC's home stadium is no stranger to the USMNT. In fact, there's a sort of red, white and blue magic in the arena that has led to four consecutive shutout wins by the home squad. Austin has hosted the team on three separate occasions: the Concacaf Gold Cup, the Concacaf Nations League and FIFA World Cup Qualifying. All matches have been in front of sold-out crowds.

The USMNT's most recent match in Q2 Stadium was a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobego in the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal match.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: USMNT returns to Q2 Stadium for international match vs. Panama