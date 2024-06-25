USMNT returning to TQL Stadium for friendly match. Here's what we know

The USMNT is returning to Cincinnati and TQL Stadium for a September friendly match.

TQL Stadium will play host to a USMNT "friendly" on Sept. 10 against New Zealand, U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. and will air on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera, according to a news release.

The game will be the seventh international match staged at TQL Stadium since it opened in 2021, and the first since the USWNT hosted South Africa on Sept. 21.

The USMNT is currently participating in the Copa America and won its opening group stage match Sunday against Bolivia, 2-0. FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson is part of manager Gregg Berhalter's Copa America roster.

Ticketing for USMNT at TQL Stadium

U.S. Soccer announced three friendly matches for September and October, and tickets for each match go on sale to the public June 26 at 10 a.m. local venue time. The pre-sale for these matches will begin June 26 at 10 a.m. local venue time and run to Friday, June 28 at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Local intrigue for USMNT-New Zealand

Robinson is a solid bet to be included in the New Zealand match, which is one of three USMNT games this fall. However, the U.S. program could also use the occasion to rotate its roster and take a look at other players trying to make their case to be included in the 2026 World Cup team.

New Zealand could also provide some interesting local ties for the Greater Cincinnati region as two of players are veterans of Northern Kentucky University's men's soccer program.

Alex Greive, 25, played at NKU for three seasons through 2019, scoring 20 goals and notching 15 assists in 48 career matches.

Greive is currently without a club but carved out a career for himself in the Scottish Premiership at St. Mirren, where he made more than 70 appearances, and Dundee United.

Greive has 10 appearances and two goals for New Zealand, which he nearly helped qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jesse Randall, a 21-year-old winger, had a standout redshirt freshman season at NKU in 2021. He scored 10 goals and added five assists, but departed the program to return to New Zealand after now-former Norse head coach Stu Riddle departed the program after the 2021 season.

Randall plays his club soccer in New Zealand's popular National League competition as a player at Wellington Olympic AFC.

