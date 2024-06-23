USMNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap-winners, coaches

The United States men's national team may be entering into a golden generation if it isn't already inside of one, but the program has a rich history with many records not soon to be broken.

Christian Pulisic is the best active hope to break into the throne room for goals, assists, or caps, but Cobi Jones, Clint Dempsey, and Landon Donovan have set outstanding standards atop those categories.

Here you'll find those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.

Most appearances in USMNT history

Cobi Jones, 164 Landon Donovan, 157 Michael Bradley, 151 Clint Dempsey, 141 Jeff Agoos, 134 Marcelo Balboa, 127 DaMarcus Beasley, 126 Tim Howard, 121 Jozy Altidore, 115 Claudio Reyna, 112

Active leaders: DeAndre Yedlin (81), Gyasi Zardes (67), Christian Pulisic (61), Kellyn Acosta (58), Jordan Morris (55), Tim Ream (52), Paul Arriola (50).

Most goals in USMNT history

Clint Dempsey, 57 Landon Donovan, 57 Jozy Altidore, 42 Eric Wynalda, 34 Brian McBride, 30 Christian Pulisic, 30 Joe-Max Moore, 24 Bruce Murray, 21 Eddie Johnson, 19 Earnie Stewart, 17

DaMarcus Beasley, 17

Michael Bradley, 17

Active leaders: Pulisic (26), Jesus Ferreira (15), Gyasi Zardes (14), Jordan Morris (11), Weston McKennie (11)

Most assists in USMNT history

Landon Donovan, 58 Michael Bradley, 23 Cobi Jones, 22 Clint Dempsey, 19 Claudio Reyna, 19 Eddie Lewis, 18 Eric Wynalda, 16 Christian Pulisic, 16 John Harkes, 15 Joe-Max Moore, 14

Active leaders: Gyasi Zardes (10), DeAndre Yedlin (8), Jordan Morris (8), Weston McKennie (6).

USMNT all-time goalkeeper leaders

Wins



Tim Howard, 63 Kasey Keller, 53 Tony Meola, 37 Brad Guzan, 33 Brad Friedel, 27

Clean sheets



Kasey Keller, 47 Tim Howard, 42 Tony Meola, 32 Brad Friedel 24 Brad Guzan, 20

USMNT all-time coaching records

Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Bruce Arena, 148

Most wins as USMNT boss: Bruce Arena, 81

Most losses as USMNT boss: Bora Milutinovic, 35



Gregg Berhalter (2019-2022, 2023-present) — 43W-13D-15L

BJ Callaghan (2023) — 4W-3D

Anthony Hudson (2023) — 2W-2D-1L

Dave Sarachan (2017-18) — 3W-4D-5L

Bruce Arena (1998-2006, 2017) — 81W-35D-32L

Jurgen Klinsmann (2011-2016) — 55W-16D-27L

Bob Bradley (2007-2011) — 43W-12D-25L

Steve Sampson (1995-1998) — 26W-14D-22L

Bora Milutinovic (1991-1995) — 30W-31D-35L

John Kowalski (1991) — 1W-1D

Bob Gansler (1982, 1989-1991) — 15W-6D-16L

Lothar Osiander (1986-1988) — 4W-5D-9PL

Alkis Panagoulias (1983-1985) — 6W-7D-5L

Walt Chyzowych (1976-1980) — 8W-10D-14L

Manfred Schellscheidt (1975) — 3L

Al Miller (1975) — 2L

Dettmar Cramer (1974) — 2L

Gordon Bradley (1973) — 5L

Gene Chyzowych (1973) — 3W-2L

Max Wosniak (1973) — 2L

Bob Kehoe (1971-1972) — 1D-3L

Gordon Jago (1969) — 2L

Phil Woosnam (1968) — 4W-1D-4L

George Meyer (1957, 1965) — 1W-2D-5L

John Herberger (1964) — 1L

Jim Reed (1959-1961) — 1D-3L

Jimmy Mills (1956) — 1L

Emo Schwarz (1953-1955) — 2W-4L

John Wood (1952) — 2L

Bill Jeffrey (1950) — 1W-2L

Walter Giesler (1948-1949) — 1W-1D-6L

Andrew Brown (1947) — 2L

Bill Lloyd (1937) — 3L

Elmer Schroeder (1936) — 1L

David Gould (1934) — 1W-1L

Robert Millar (1930) — 2W-2L

George Burford (1924, 1928) — 2W-1D-3L

Nat Agar (1925-1926) — 2W-1L

Thomas Cahill (1916) — 1W-1L