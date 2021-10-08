USMNT player ratings from win vs Jamaica: Pepi showcases finish (again)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ricardo Pepi and the United States men’s national team shook off a goal-shy first half as the FC Dallas teenager bagged two more goals in the USMNT’s 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

And while the 18-year-old is going to get a lot of praise for leading the way in a home qualifying win — considered sacred and necessary in World Cup qualifying — there were many others who demanded attention.

[ MORE: Three things we learned, recap ]

Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson, and Walker Zimmerman all impressed on a night without many, if any, passengers for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

The Yanks now have eight points from four qualifiers heading to Panama for a Sunday qualifier, returning home Wednesday to host Costa Rica.

[ MORE: USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule ]

More USMNT news

USMNT vs Jamaica: 3 things we learned in World Cup qualifying USMNT vs Jamaica, live: How to watch, start time, TV, stream link, lineups 2022 World Cup qualifying: How to watch, schedule, odds

USMNT player ratings vs Jamaica

GK – Matt Turner: 7 – There when called upon. And will be there in Panama come Sunday.

LB – Antonee Robinson: 7 – Skinned once in the first half by Shamar Nicholson but carried the ball very well and kept Jamaica’s right side off kilter. Inch-perfect set up for Aaronson to find Pepi on the second goal.

CB – Walker Zimmerman: 8 – The passes aren’t always perfect but the mix of poise and aggression is on point. Reads the game like the veteran he is.

CB – Miles Robinson: 7 – No complaints.

RB – Sergino Dest : 7.5 – No, he’s not a defensive force but he made an incisive pass to find Yunus Musah before going to the right spot of the 18 to get the ball back and spin a pretty pass to Pepi on the first goal.

CM – Tyler Adams: 6.5 – Not one of his best games, but still steady.

CM – Weston McKennie: 6 – Just fine. Worked hard and showed a lot of what the U.S. was missing when he got himself sent home for breaking team rules.

LWB – Yunus Musah: 7.5 – A little casual early but think about what that says for the teenager’s confidence. So smooth with the ball and fluid in his movement. A possible crown jewel.

RW– Paul Arriola: 7 – Industrious and his burst behind the Jamaican line within 20 seconds of kickoff led to a foul and yellow card that should’ve had the game 11v10 for over 89 out of 90 minutes (barring another dismissal, of course).

LW– Brenden Aaronson : 7.5 – This might be controversial because of how many good spaces he got into but his desire to spin a ball into the upper 90 rather than lay off to a teammate for a better shot on 2-3 occasions has me idling just below 8.

CF– Ricardo Pepi (Off 68′): 9 – He is 18 years old and has three goals in two World Cup qualifiers, the two on Thursday coming as he proved a quiet first half didn’t shake him one bit.

Subs

Gyasi Zardes (On 68′): 5.5 — Missed not quite a sitter, but close to it.
Timothy Weah (On 68′): 6.5 — Fast, powerful, and confident.
Shaq Moore (On 77′): 6.5 — One really solid tackle early in his shift.
Luca de la Torre (On 77′): N/A
Kellyn Acosta (On 83′): N/A

More transfer news

Paul Pogba talks future; Report says Manchester United ‘pushing’... Barcelona audit shows club was technically bankrupt VIDEO: PST unfiltered – USMNT preview, Sir Alex ‘leak’, Sterling,...

USMNT player ratings from win vs Jamaica: Pepi showcases finish (again) originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • USMNT vs Jamaica: 3 things we learned in World Cup qualifying

    Back-to-back wins have the USMNT sitting pretty. Two more goals from 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi have fans downright giddy.

  • Premier League might be gaining another superpower as Saudi-backed Newcastle takeover is completed

    Newcastle fans are rejoicing, and at a level of rejoicing that only British soccer fans can achieve.

  • Recap: Penelope Hocking breaks the USC women's soccer scoring record in the Trojans 4-1 win over Colorado

    Pac-12 Networks' Christian Miles breaks down the action from No. 11 USC women's soccer's 4-1 win over Colorado on Thursday, October 7th in Los Angeles. Penelope Hocking found the net in the 20th minute to score her 49th career goal, a USC women's soccer record. Jada Talley (12') and Simone Jackson (53') also scored for the Trojans. The win was USC's 9th-straight victory. Ellen Jones scored the Buffs' only goal of the match in the 76th minute.

  • Pepi scores 2 more goals, lifts US over Jamaica in qualifier

    Ricardo Pepi got a pair of goals early in the second half, becoming at 18 the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers, and the United States dominated Jamaica in a 2-0 victory Thursday night. Pepi, who scored the his first international goal to break a second-half tie at Honduras, put the U.S. ahead in the 49th minute to cap a quick end-to-end movement and added another goal in the 62nd. Pepi made his Major League Soccer debut for Dallas in June 2019 and decided just before the start of qualifying to play for the U.S. over Mexico.

  • Fourth division unknown scores to stun Nigeria in World Cup

    Karl Namnganda, who plays in the French fourth division, scored in the 90th minute to give the Central African Republic a stunning 1-0 away win over Nigeria on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

  • Brazil wins and Argentina draws away in World Cup qualifiers

    Leaders Brazil and second-place Argentina had uninspiring performances in their World Cup qualifying matches on Thursday, but gained key competition points as they try to secure their direct spots for Qatar next year. Playing without suspended Neymar and injured Casemiro, Brazil won 3-1 at Venezuela, and Argentina had a goalless draw at Paraguay. Brazil trailed bottom-of-the-table Venezuela until the 71st minute, when Marquinhos leveled the match in Caracas.

  • Australia set World Cup record, Wu rescues China as Japan lose

    Australia continued their relentless march towards next year's World Cup in Qatar after beating Oman 3-1, notching up a world record 11 consecutive wins in qualifying on Thursday.

  • Werner under pressure to maintain goal-scoring run for Germany

    Germany can edge closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup by beating Romania in Hamburg on Friday with Chelsea striker Timo Werner under pressure to maintain his goal-scoring run for the national team.

  • Chilean tree could be key to next COVID vaccine

    Here in the dusty Casablanca region of Chilean wine country lies what could be the key natural resource behind a new COVID-19 vaccine for low- and middle-income countries: The bark of quillay trees. Long used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine, the trees also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine. Now, two molecules made from the bark of branches pruned from older trees in Chile’s forests are being used for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Maryland-based Novavax. The chemicals are used to make a substance that boosts the immune system. Over the next two years, Novavax plans to produce billions of doses of the vaccine, mostly for low- and middle-income countries, which would make it one of the largest COVID-19 vaccine suppliers in the world. With no reliable data on how many healthy quillay trees are left in Chile, experts and industry officials are divided on how quickly the supply of older trees will be depleted by rising demand. But nearly everyone agrees that industries relying on quillay extracts will at some point need to switch to plantation-grown trees or a lab-grown alternative. “My estimate four years ago was that we were heading towards the sustainability limit.” Ricardo San Martin, who developed the pruning and extraction process that created the modern quillay industry, said producers must immediately work toward making quillay products from younger, plantation-grown trees. Quillay producers and their customers say the harvest can continue for now without decimating the supply of older trees. Andres Gonzalez, the manager of Desert King International, Novavax’s sole supplier of quillay extracts, told Reuters it is set to produce enough quillay extract from older trees to make up to 4.4 billion vaccine doses in 2022. “We feel the responsibility and we believe that we are up to it but today we are quite confident that we are capable of producing it.” A relatively small volume of quillay extract is required to make vaccines - just under one milligram per dose - but the supply is stretched by the demand from other industries. While some have expressed confidence in producers’ ability to manage supply and demand, there are concerns about other threats - like drought and fire.

  • Here Are 15 of the Most Popular Amazon Beauty Products on the Site Right Now

    Amazon is our go-to shop for tons of everyday household products: paper towels , disinfectant wipes , our Instant Pot —the list goes...

  • U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker brings hardware to PGA Tour Champions event

    Steve Stricker brought a couple friends to Florida this week — and they're shiny.

  • Twitter ripped Matthew Stafford for an embarrassingly bad INT vs. Seahawks

    What exactly was Matthew Stafford trying to do on this play?

  • Kyrie Irving to miss Friday's preseason game against Bucks due to New York's COVID-19 policy

    Kyrie Irving has been ruled ineligible to play for Friday's game due to his vaccination status.

  • Sen. Chuck Grassley's compliment to Korean American judge Lucy Koh sparks backlash for racial stereotype

    "Sen. Grassley’s intent was to be complimentary, not to insult anyone," Grassley's spokesman, Taylor Foy, said in a statement.

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest surprises, flops and stars a month into season

    A quarter of the fantasy football season is already complete, and there's been no shortage of surprises. Jennifer Eakins reveals her top takeaways so far.

  • Race for the Case: Week 6 college football picks from Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde

    The Big Ten is full of contenders with realistic paths to the College Football Playoff. Penn State at Iowa is just the first of several Big Ten games that could impact the CFP picture.

  • Here’s What That ‘What If…?’ Finale Post-Credit Scene Means

    The season one finale of Marvel's 'What If...?' animated series included a post-credit scene involving Peggy Carter, Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers.

  • Denzel Mims 'caught up' with Jets playbook as he hopes for more playing time: 'I can't control their decisions'

    Denzel Mims continues to grind each day hoping for more Jets playing time. 'Of course, it's frustrating.'

  • First look at full-strength Saints offense should be right around the corner

    First look at full-strength Saints offense should be right around the corner

  • Week 5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Cowboys-Giants to provide fireworks

    Dalton Schultz is in line for another big game, but he's not the only one in the Cowboys-Giants matchup our experts see surprising. Here are our Week 5 bold predictions.