The United States men’s national team showed few signs of a hangover from an extra-time defeat of Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League when it battered Costa Rica 4-0 on Wednesday in Utah.

Yunus Musah got his first start in a while, and Reggie Cannon, Brenden Aaronson, and Daryl Dike both impressed and scored goals.

And Tyler Adams, thanks for the reminder that you’re as important to the team as names like Pulisic, McKennie, and Brooks (none of whom played Wednesday).

USMNT player ratings versus Costa Rica

Ethan Horvath: 6 — He did not have much to do besides a pair of stooping but easy stops late.

Antonee Robinson (Off 82′): 7 — One of his better games in a U.S. shirt and his entry pass to Dike on Aaronson’s goal is some sort of extraterrestrial class.

Tim Ream: 7 — Steady, solid, and vocal back home at center back.

Mark McKenzie (Off HT): 6 — Still shaky at times but given the racial abuse he revealed this week after a high-profile poor performance versus Mexico and also noting his terrific pass on Dike’s goal, we’ll take him from 5 -> 6.

Reggie Cannon: 7 — His goal was delightful as he again made sure that Berhalter and the USMNT faithful are plenty justified to appreciate Sergino Dest but there are others capable of doing the same. Some good off-the-ball work to create space, too.

Tyler Adams (Off 62′): 8 — Steady, solid, and at moments spectacular. Penciled-in for any big game if healthy (and that’s a noticeable if) until… at least 2024?

Yunus Musah (Off 74′): 7 — Nothing bad and plenty of pretty good but also looked like a guy who hasn’t had a match in a while (which, by the way, is true).

Sebastian Lletget: 6 — Same as Musah on the bad and good front, but this was a camp that saw him off his top form, which he had brought to nearly every USMNT camp since Berhalter took charge.

Brenden Aaronson: 9 — He was absolutely electric, and his elusiveness is top end. At times it looks like his batteries are overflowing with juice but that’ll be refined with age. We’re not too sure Berhalter won’t be having a word about trying the absurd when the simple is more than enough.

Timothy Weah (Off 74′): 8 — With a role as a wide midfielder versus Mexico before being tasked with some more interior duty — or just ending up there — versus Costa Rica, this feels like the time the Yanks learned what happens when a kid phenom goes away for a Ligue 1 campaign and becomes a player with a handle on his immense skills.

Daryl Dike (Off 74′): 7 — Pretty darn good, and it was great to see him get a goal and remind everyone — including transfer suitors —

Substitutions

Walker Zimmerman (On HT): 6 — Wasn’t challenged a ton. Would love to see him next to John Brooks.

Jackson Yueill (On for Adams): 6 — The spot as No.2 or next to Adams is up for grabs and he did nothing to lose his place.

Jordan Siebatchieu (On for Dike): 6 — Awaiting injury news

Giovanni Reyna (On for Weah): 8 — Drew penalty within a minute of entry, converted within two. Drew a free kick, too, then led another late rush.

Kellyn Acosta (On for Musah): N/A —

Sergino Dest (On for Robinson): N/A —

