USMNT player ratings against Jamaica were very interesting to put together, as plenty of Gregg Berhalter’s youngsters put on a show in Austria but there were a few players who struggled.

Sergino Dest scored a screamer, while Josh Sargent put one on a plate for Brenden Aaronson as a spirited (and severely understrength) Jamaica gave them a very good test as Jamal Lowe pulled one back but Sebastian Lletget scored two late on to seal a 4-1 win.

Here’s a look at the USMNT player ratings from a useful first workout of the March international break.

USMNT player ratings v. Jamaica

Zack Steffen: 6 – Sloppy bit of control early. Handled crosses well. Will be disappointed with Lowe’s goal from that angle, but it was a great finish. Made a great stop late on.

Reggie Cannon: 5 – Poor outing. Booked. Allowed Andre Gray too much time to set up Jamaica’s goal. Didn’t take his chance to show he should be the starting right back.

Aaron Long: 6 – Solid enough display. Almost caught out over the top once. Off at half time.

John Brooks: 7 – Showed how important he is to this defense and the entire team. Classy on the ball and dominant in the air.

Sergino Dest: 8 – Brilliant display. Looked at home at left back, and the right back cut inside and scored an amazing first USMNT goal from distance. Some lovely touches, runs and link-up play with Pulisic. He can play anywhere, but is probably best at right back or right wing back.

🚀🔥 Sergino Dest, what a way to score your first #USMNT goal! That is now 3 goals in his last 2 games for club and country for the Barcelona youngster. #USAvJAM 1-0 🎥via @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/8nvRYnN1t6 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 25, 2021

Kellyn Acosta: 6 – Very solid shift from the Colorado Rapids man. Can he be the back up option in central midfield for McKennie and Adams?

Sebastian Lletget: 7 – Big chance for him, once again, and he did well in the second half. Some nice touches and slotted home two calm finishes late on, but not sure where he fits in to this U.S. team.

Yunus Musah: 7 – Classy on the ball in a deeper midfield role, and he is so composed. Allowed U.S. to get control of the game.

Gio Reyna: 5 – The youngster is going through a tough time for Dortmund and his confidence is low. Kept getting into dangerous positions but missed two really good chances. He will get back to his best soon.

Josh Sargent: 8 – Great assist for Aaronson’s goal and looked sharp all game long. Almost got on the end of a few chances. Looks in great form.

Christian Pulisic: 6 – Started poorly but then kicked on as Dest opened up a lot of space for him. Curled one shot well wide, another just wild and came close with a free kick.

👏 Fantastic #USMNT goal Brenden Aaronson finishes, but Josh Sargent did all the hard work. Great twist and turn, and a perfect pass. Aaronson has looked great since he came on. He put one on a plate for Reyna just before this.#USAvJAM 2-0🎥 @ESPNFCpic.twitter.com/YD0vBcTrUK — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 25, 2021

Substitutions

Brenden Aaronson (46′ on for Pulisic): 8 – Set up Reyna for a great chance, scored a beauty.

Chris Richards (46′ on for Long): 5 – Switched off late on as Jamaica nearly scored.

Antonee Robinson (67′ on for Dest): 6 – Whipped in one good cross. At fault for goal.

Nicholas Gioacchini 67′ on for Reyna): 7 – Some lovely touches and crosses.

Luca de la Torre (73′ on for Musah): 7 – Was busy and had an assist. Decent.

Jordan Siebatcheu (82′ on for Sargent): 6 – A real presence in the air on his debut.

