USMNT player ratings v. Jamaica

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Prince-Wright
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

USMNT player ratings against Jamaica were very interesting to put together, as plenty of Gregg Berhalter’s youngsters put on a show in Austria but there were a few players who struggled.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Sergino Dest scored a screamer, while Josh Sargent put one on a plate for Brenden Aaronson as a spirited (and severely understrength) Jamaica gave them a very good test as Jamal Lowe pulled one back but Sebastian Lletget scored two late on to seal a 4-1 win.

Here’s a look at the USMNT player ratings from a useful first workout of the March international break.

Latest USMNT news

WATCH: Sergino Dest opens USMNT senior account with tremendous goal 2022 World Cup qualifying: How to watch, schedule, odds USMNT – Jamaica, live! How to watch, lineup, start time

USMNT player ratings v. Jamaica

Zack Steffen: 6 – Sloppy bit of control early. Handled crosses well. Will be disappointed with Lowe’s goal from that angle, but it was a great finish. Made a great stop late on.

Reggie Cannon: 5 – Poor outing. Booked. Allowed Andre Gray too much time to set up Jamaica’s goal. Didn’t take his chance to show he should be the starting right back.

Aaron Long: 6 – Solid enough display. Almost caught out over the top once. Off at half time.

John Brooks: 7 – Showed how important he is to this defense and the entire team. Classy on the ball and dominant in the air.

Sergino Dest: 8 – Brilliant display. Looked at home at left back, and the right back cut inside and scored an amazing first USMNT goal from distance. Some lovely touches, runs and link-up play with Pulisic. He can play anywhere, but is probably best at right back or right wing back.

Kellyn Acosta: 6 – Very solid shift from the Colorado Rapids man. Can he be the back up option in central midfield for McKennie and Adams?

Sebastian Lletget: 7 – Big chance for him, once again, and he did well in the second half. Some nice touches and slotted home two calm finishes late on, but not sure where he fits in to this U.S. team.

Yunus Musah: 7 – Classy on the ball in a deeper midfield role, and he is so composed. Allowed U.S. to get control of the game.

Gio Reyna: 5 – The youngster is going through a tough time for Dortmund and his confidence is low. Kept getting into dangerous positions but missed two really good chances. He will get back to his best soon.

Josh Sargent: 8 – Great assist for Aaronson’s goal and looked sharp all game long. Almost got on the end of a few chances. Looks in great form.

Christian Pulisic: 6 – Started poorly but then kicked on as Dest opened up a lot of space for him. Curled one shot well wide, another just wild and came close with a free kick.

Substitutions
Brenden Aaronson (46′ on for Pulisic): 8 – Set up Reyna for a great chance, scored a beauty.
Chris Richards (46′ on for Long): 5 – Switched off late on as Jamaica nearly scored.
Antonee Robinson (67′ on for Dest): 6 – Whipped in one good cross. At fault for goal.
Nicholas Gioacchini 67′ on for Reyna): 7 – Some lovely touches and crosses.
Luca de la Torre (73′ on for Musah): 7 – Was busy and had an assist. Decent.
Jordan Siebatcheu (82′ on for Sargent): 6 – A real presence in the air on his debut.

USMNT player ratings v. Jamaica originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • How will USMNT line up v. Jamaica?

    Here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the USMNT against Jamaica.

  • WATCH: Sergino Dest opens USMNT senior account with tremendous goal

    The Barcelona back scored his first two La Liga goals on Sunday and has one in the goal column for the USMNT four days later in Austria.

  • Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget leads U.S. national team past Jamaica with two goals

    The game was the first of 2021 for the core of coach Gregg Berhalter's United States men's national team, which is beginning a busy and consequential year.

  • Giants Egypt, minnows Comoros and Gambia among qualifiers

    Record seven-time champions Egypt and minnows the Comoros and the Gambia were among five teams who qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, and Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea could join them later.

  • USMNT – Jamaica, live! How to watch, lineup, start time

    USMNT fans will be hoping to see more comfort in Berhalter's system ahead of Nations League, Gold Cup, World Cup qualifying, and, hopefully, the Olympics,

  • US beats Jamaica 4-1 in exhibition in Austria

    Brenden Aaronson scored for the U.S. in the 53rd minute. Jamal Lowe got Jamaica’s goal in the 70th minute on a counterattack, chipping goalkeeper Zack Steffen after Andrew Gray slipped a pass by right back Reggie Cannon. Christian Pulisic returned to the U.S. lineup for the first time since October 2019 and played the first half.

  • USMNT, Chelsea star Pulisic wants to play at Olympics

    Christian Pulisic has revealed he wants to play in the Olympics if the USMNT reach the tournament in Tokyo this summer.

  • Writers Go On Strike At ABC’s Quiz Show ‘The Chase’

    UPDATED with ITV Entertainment statement: WGA has issued a strike notice against ABC’s quiz show The Chase, from ITV America. “Per Working Rule 8, no Writers Guild member shall accept employment on The Chase, effective immediately,” the guild wrote in a letter to members. “ITV America has refused to apply the full terms of the […]

  • NBA rumors: How Nuggets' Aaron Gordon trade package compares with Celtics

    The Boston Celtics reportedly have serious interest in acquiring Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon before the trade deadline, but can they beat this offer from the Denver Nuggets?

  • Belgium show their class to beat Wales after going behind in World Cup qualifier

    Belgium 3 Wales 1 When the Welsh attack cruised through the Belgian defence, ripping them apart with ruthless precision, the hosts must have wondered whether it was somehow happening again. The scars of 2016 have not yet faded in Belgium, who were so famously defeated in the European Championships by a band of plucky Welshmen, and those old scabs would surely have itched in the moments after conceding on Wednesday night. In this first meeting between the two sides since that clash in Lille, it looked for a brief while as if Wales might be prepared to unleash another surprise on the world’s best international team. Their early strike, finished by Harry Wilson, was a team goal of the highest order, underlining the quality that exists in this Welsh attack. Lightning was not to strike twice, though. Wilson’s goal was the best it got on the night for Wales, with Belgium ultimately demonstrating their superiority in this World Cup qualifier. Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku were in no mood to allow Wales to inflict another humiliation, each scoring as Roberto Martinez’s side earned a deserved victory in Leuven.

  • Puzzle man: Angels' David Fletcher joins Dodgers' Kenley Jansen in talent show

    David Fletcher and Kenley Jansen are among the baseball celebrities donating their time and talents to a benefit show for the American Lung Assn.

  • Hornets respond to LaMelo Ball wrist injury with a deadline trade with Warriors

    Brad Wanamaker will fill the open roster spot after acquisition from Golden State

  • Kentucky’s Governor vs. School Choice

    School-choice advocates in Kentucky have tried for years to enact a program that would help low- and middle-income families crash through the barriers that exist in K–12 education. They’re closer now than ever before — if they can overcome Governor Andy Beshear’s veto pen. For the first time in the Bluegrass State’s history, an educational-choice bill cleared both legislative chambers. Previously, no choice bill had even cleared a legislative committee. Despite widespread support for choice programs nationally and at the state level, Beshear vetoed the legislation on Wednesday, calling the proposal “the end of public education as we know it.” House Bill 563, establishing “Education Opportunity Accounts,” in Kentucky, would be one of the most expansive K–12 education-savings-account (ESA) policies in the nation. Kentucky’s ESAs would be available to students from low- and middle-income families living in one of the state’s eight largest counties, with lower-income families getting first priority. Even more so than traditional school vouchers, ESAs open a world of educational opportunity. Families would be able to use ESAs not just for private-school tuition, but also for tutoring, textbooks, curricular materials, online courses, special-education therapy, and more. They can even save unused funds for future educational expenses. This is what Beshear rejected yesterday, when he vetoed the bill. All hope is not lost, however. Overriding the governor’s veto requires only a majority of all members of each chamber. That should be easy enough in the Kentucky state senate, which passed the measure by a 21–15 vote. But the lower chamber is a different story. The Kentucky House passed the proposal by a vote of 48–47, three votes shy of the 51 needed for an override. The vote was essentially along party lines, with five absences and one Democrat, Representative Al Gentry, joining the majority of Republicans to cast the deciding vote. One of the four missing Republican votes was Representative John “Bam” Carney, a long-time champion of school choice who had originally sponsored the ESA bill. He has been on a leave of absence fighting a nearly deadly bout of pancreatitis. It would be a wonderful show of support for legislators finish the job that he started. The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents has been sounding the alarm that the ESA bill would “divert” funds from public schools to private schools. Their view, in other words: We can’t give families a choice because they just might take it. Superintendents play an outsized role in deep-red states like Kentucky. Teachers’ unions, who are much more powerful in bluer states, have less sway when state houses have supermajority Republican legislatures. It is the superintendents — who are large employers in rural areas, are very visible in the community, and command large budgets — who have rural legislators’ ears. That is why it is important to take their claims seriously — and to make sure we’re setting the record straight. With respect to diverting funding, the evidence from states that have actually implemented educational-choice programs overwhelmingly shows that choice programs have the net effect of improving public education while saving taxpayers money. When students leave public schools with an ESA, the cost to educate them leaves as well. The ESA is funded solely by the state portion of funding, so local property-tax dollars and federal dollars (of which there are a lot more as of late) stay in the school district. On a per-pupil basis, public schools come out ahead. But what about the more general concern that choice programs would hurt public schools? That is not what the mountain of research on school-choice programs predicts. Over the course of the last two decades, 28 studies have examined the impact of private school choice programs on the test scores of students who remain in public schools. These studies have looked at programs in Florida, Ohio, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., and a host of other locations. Twenty-six of those studies found that private-school choice programs increase the test scores of nearby public-school students. One found no effect and only one found a decline. One of the recent studies is of public education in Florida, which has the nation’s largest private-school choice program. The study finds that the recent massive expansion of Florida’s choice programs had a positive effect on the test scores of public-school students, with the largest gains concentrated among low-income students. Indeed, the study found that the greater the choice and competition, the greater the increase in the public schools’ performance. Far from “ending” public education, as Governor Beshear warned, choice policies help to improve it. Kentuckians have nothing to fear from increasing educational choice. In fact, both the students who participate and the children who remain in public school stand to benefit. The only question that remains is whether their legislators will stand up to the superintendents and the governor and see this program through. Jason Bedrick is the director of policy at EdChoice. Michael Q. McShane is the director of national research at EdChoice.

  • Updating the Patriots’ depth chart after their huge free agency class

    How has Bill Belichick reshaped this roster?

  • Miami Heat add Victor Oladipo in trade with Houston Rockets

    Victor Oladipo, who is a free agent after this season, turned down Houston’s extension.

  • Nelson Agholor: Cam Newton can do whatever needs to be done

    The Patriots’ decision to bring quarterback Cam Newton back for a second season wasn’t met with universal praise from outside the organization, but it didn’t seem to hurt the team when it came time to talk to free agent wide receivers. Kendrick Bourne said at his introductory press conference this week that Newton is “going [more]

  • Megan Rapinoe meets with President Biden on Equal Pay Day: 'I've been devalued ... because I'm a woman'

    Megan Rapinoe testified at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing, and will meet with President Biden on "Equal Pay Day."

  • PlayStation is Reportedly Planning to Close its Older Digital Stores

    If you own a PlayStation 3, PS Vita or PSP, now’s the time to stock up on digital games, as all three digital stores will reportedly shut down later this year. You’ll still be able to play digital versions of games currently installed on your system but – come this summer – you won’t be …

  • Devoe talks about his plans for the future

    Georgia Tech combo guard Mike Devoe spoke to the media on Thursday about his future. The junior has submitted his

  • Erling Haaland leads Norway players in protest against Qatar human rights abuses

    Norway is facing widespread calls to boycott the 2022 World Cup if it qualifies.