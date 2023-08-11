USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams' deal with Chelsea reportedly collapses

Tyler Adams played for Leeds in 2022 and anchored the U.S. men's national team in the World Cup. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tyler Adams isn't headed to Chelsea after all.

The USMNT captain's deal to join the Blues this season reportedly fell through on Friday, according to ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Olley. Talks between the two clubs have broken down, apparently after the two sides disagreed over the structuring of the transfer fee.

The failed deal came just weeks after his teammate and fellow captain, Christian Pulisic, left for AC Milan on a reported $21.9. million transfer. Chelsea reportedly activated the relegation release clause in Adams' contract, according to Italian soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano, for around $25.5 million. That deal, however, is now gone.

Adams, 24, was trying to join Chelsea because Leeds was relegated to the second tier of the English professional league, the EFL Championship, after the club finished 19th in the English Premier League table. There was a release clause in his contract which allowed another team to pay Leeds a certain amount for Adams' services, so long as Adams agreed to the terms of a new contract.

Adams spent this past season with Leeds following four seasons with RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga. He began his professional career with the New York Red Bulls of MLS.

Adams is perhaps most well-known for his time on the USMNT. He blossomed into one of the team's leaders and anchored the midfield alongside Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie as the U.S. advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He was also voted as U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year in January.

With the Chelsea deal now broken down, Adams is still reportedly trying to make a move back tot he Premier League. Brighton is apparently interested in landing him, especially if the club loses Moisés Caicedo as expected. Caicedo is linked to both Liverpool and Chelsea.