USMNT wins its biggest game in 2 years on late header from unlikely hero

Jordan Siebatcheu celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during CONCACAF Nations Leagues semifinals between United States and Honduras at Empower Field At Mile High on June 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

For 88 minutes, the U.S. men's national team's first competitive game in 562 days appeared to be petering out with a whimper.

For 88 minutes, the USMNT's performance in its most significant match since July 2019 was a dud.

Then a 25-year-old who'd never scored a national team goal came to the rescue.

Jordan Siebatcheu's 89th-minute header beat Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, and may very well have set up a meeting between the U.S. and Mexico.

Siebatcheu, who came off the bench to replace Josh Sargent, was making his first non-friendly USMNT appearance. He pounced on a Weston McKennie knock-down, and powered his own header into the roof of the net.

His goal masked an underwhelming U.S. performance overall. But it gave the Americans a winning start to their post-pandemic ramp-up toward World Cup qualifying, which begins this fall.

It also sent the U.S. to the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday, where it'll play the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between Mexico and Costa Rica.