USMNT goalies greet fans at Tysons event ahead of game vs. Colombia

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in five years, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will play a game in the Washington, D.C. area, as they will take on Colombia at Commanders Field June 8 in a Copa America 2024 prep match.

Leading up to the game, goalies Matt Turner and Evan Horvath met fans at Bowlero at Tysons Galleria Wednesday. The event was hosted by Tysons Community Alliance (TCA), as the organization kicked off a summer of celebrating soccer.

Turner and Horvath took pictures with many fans and signed autographs at the event.

“If I can provide something like that for one of these kids, an unforgettable life sort of moment, that’s amazing,” Turner told DC News Now. “And to see it be focused around soccer is even better because for me it’s the most beautiful game in the world.”

TCA will be hosting watch parties and other special events throughout the 2024 Copa America tournament.

Turner, who grew up in New Jersey, has somewhat of a connection to the D.C. area. He played two seasons earlier in his career for the Richmond Kickers in the United Soccer League.

“It’s great to be back in the DMV, I know that they love their soccer here,” Turner said. “So it feels good to be back. Always really nice to be back in the U.S. and close to the nation’s capital, it fills us with immense pride to be able to represent our country.”

