The USMNT have slipped out of the top 10 in the latest FIFA world rankings, as the Stars and Stripes slumped to some disappointing results in World Cup qualifying.

[ MORE: Watch USMNT World Cup qualifying ]

Last month the USMNT were ranked No. 10 in the world, but they’ve now fallen three spots to 13th.

As World Cup qualifying began in the CONCACAF region, Gregg Berhalter’s side drew with El Salvador and Canada before a late surge saw them beat Honduras after trailing at half time.

Given those results, the USMNT would have expected to drop in the rankings, as reaching the top 10 last month was their highest ranking since 2006.

Latest USMNT news

U.S. Soccer Federation offers ‘identical contract proposals’... USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule McKennie to start for Juventus after being sent home from USMNT camp

Who else is on the move?

Belgium remain top of the rankings, with Brazil steady in second and England move up one spot to third as they jump above France who sit in fourth.

Italy are in fifth, with Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico and Denmark then rounding off the top 10.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Focusing on the CONCACAF region in particular, Mexico remain the top team as they’re in ninth and then Costa Rica is next in 44th.

Canada moved up eight places to 51st after a strong start to qualifying, while Panama moved up six places to 68th after also starting well.

Below is a look at the top 20 in full.

FIFA world rankings (September 16, 2021)

1. Belgium (Even)

2. Brazil (Even)

3. England (Up 1)

4. France (Down 1)

5. Italy (Even)

6. Argentina (Even)

7. Portugal (Up 1)

8. Spain (Down 1)

9. Mexico (Even)

10. Denmark (Up 1)

11. Netherlands (Up 1)

12. Uruguay (Up 1)

13. USMNT (Down 3)

14. Germany (Up 2)

15. Switzerland (Down 1)

16. Colombia (Down 1)

17. Croatia (Up 1)

18. Sweden (Down 1)

19. Wales (Even)

20. Senegal (Up 1)

USMNT falls in latest FIFA world rankings originally appeared on NBCSports.com