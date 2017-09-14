USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

The latest set of FIFA world rankings are out and the U.S. national team has dropped a few spots.
Germany have overtaken Brazil to top the rankings, while Portugal move up three places to third, Argentina slip one place to fourth and Belgium move up four spots to fifth.
The USMNT have dropped two places to 28th and given their defeat to Costa Rica and draw at Honduras over the last international break it is likely the Star and Stripes will fall further in the next set of rankings following the upcoming international break next month. Mexico remains the highest-ranked CONCACAF team as they stay 14th in the world and Costa Rica remain in 21st.
Big climbers include Northern Ireland who move up to 20th, their highest-ever position, while Wales moves up to 13th to become the highest-ranked British side ahead of England in 15th.
Other big movers include Denmark who moved up a whopping 20 places to 26th, while Scotland is up 15 places to 43rd and Bolivia moved up 22 places to 46th.
Below is the top 30 of the latest FIFA rankings.
1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Portugal
4. Argentina
5. Belgium
6. Poland
7. Switzerland
8. France
9. Chile
10. Colombia
11. Spain
12. Peru
13. Wales
14. Mexico
15. England
16. Uruguay
17. Italy
18. Croatia
19. Slovakia
20. Northern Ireland
21. Costa Rica
22. Iceland
23. Sweden
24. Ukraine
25. Iran
26. Denmark
27. Turkey
28. USA
29. Netherlands
30. Egypt
