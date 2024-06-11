USMNT to don Pride jerseys against Brazil on 8th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday's matchup between the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team and Brazil falls on the eighth anniversary of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, and the team will honor the 49 lives lost on the pitch.

Florida Citrus Sports announced Tuesday that the USMNT will wear Pride-themed jersey numbers in the Allstate Continental Clásico friendly against the Brazilian Men's National Team at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday night.

These custom numbers will be worn at all June matches for both the men's and women's national soccer teams.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will wear Pride-themed jerseys for the Continental Clásico match against Brazil on June 12, 2024. (Photo: Florida Citrus Sports)

"Orlando is a city that strives to be inclusive and welcoming to all people," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "U.S. Soccer’s commitment to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community aligns perfectly with our collective values. We appreciate the national team’s continued engagement with the Orlando community and look forward to welcoming fans to what promises to be an unforgettable event."

Signed, game-issued jerseys from Wednesday's match will be auctioned off by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with proceeds going toward the You Can Play Project, which aims to ensure equality, respect and safety for all athletes, coaches and fans.

Pride-themed jerseys will also be on sale at the U.S. Soccer Store online and at Camping World Stadium on match day. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the You Can Play Project.

The Allstate Continental Clásico kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for Wednesday's match.