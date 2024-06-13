USMNT defender earns Premier League club's Player of the Season honor

Premier League club Fulham FC announced its Player of the Season award for the 2023/24 campaign with the honor going to US Men's National Team defender Antonee Robinson.

Robinson, or as fans call him, Jedi, was arguably the best left-back in the entire league this year. Robinson took to social media to thank the club and its supporters on the team's X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Hi Fulham fans. I just wanted to send a quick message to say thank you so much to those of you who voted me as your player of the season. Coming off the back of a year where so many of the lads had such strong seasons and it could've been anyone makes it that much more special for you to have picked me. I hope everyone has an amazing summer and just wanted to say thank you for your support all year, it's been amazing. I hope next year can be an even better season for me and all of us."

The 26-year-old defender missed just one league game for Fulham this season. On top of that, he completed a full 90 minutes in 32 of his 37 appearances. He provided six assists and kept 8 clean sheets as part of a defense that finished seventh-best in goals conceded tied with Aston Villa.

Before Robinson heads back to Craven Cottage for another season, he and club teammate Tim Ream will represent USA in Copa America this summer. Robinson made his national team senior debut on May 29, 2018 logging 43 caps for his country and scoring four goals. USA has high expectations this summer with the 2026 World Cup looming. A strong performance will not only reinforce confidence in the crop of US talent playing across the world, but hopefully take players to another level when it's time to host the biggest international tournament in two years.

Three Fulham players were in action Wednesday night in the Allstate Continental Clasico with Fulham defensive duo Robinson and Ream taking on club teammate Andreas Pereira and Brazil. Both defenders started and completed the full 90 while Pereira came off the bench.