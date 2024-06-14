USMNT Copa America 2024 squad announced

The US Men's National Team has finalized its Copa America 2024 squad after a June training camp that featured friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

Gregg Berhalter announced a 27-player roster for June's training camp, just one over the limit for Copa America. USA played two international friendlies against Colombia and Brazil, the latter going way better than the former. USA conceded five against Colombia before drawing 1-1 with Brazil. Berhalter finalized the squad one day ahead of the June 15 deadline by sending home Timmy Tillman.

The head coach needs to get the striker position right this summer with Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun and Haji Wright all competing for the starting job. Pulisic and Weah should start on the wings in most games, but USA needs a focal point of its attack through the middle who can hold the ball up well against tough opposition.

Here's the full USMNT Copa America 2024 squad.

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Goalkeepers

Most of the players who featured in both friendlies will likely make up the regular starting XI for USA this summer. This is the fifth time USA has competed in Copa America last finishing fourth in the 2016 tournament. Fans and the players themselves have high expectations this summer considering this as a prelude for hosting the 2026 World Cup.

USA predicted lineup during Copa America