USMNT Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

The U.S. Men's National Team has the opportunity to win Copa America 2024 on home soil with their most talented squad in ages.

The USMNT has only appeared in four Copa America tournaments before, and the Stars and Stripes have never made it past the semifinals. Gregg Berhalter's men are looking to emulate their victorious run in the CONCACAF Nations League this summer and become just the second non-South American side to make a Copa America final. Fortunately for the Stars and Stripes, they will have thousands of fans throughout the United States cheering for them in person.

Here's 90min's guide to the USMNT at Copa America 2024.

Gregg Berhalter named his final 26-man squad for Copa America 2024, only cutting midfielder, Timothy Tillman.

The USMNT's depth at striker is a notable change from their past rosters, including their 2022 World Cup squad. Berhalter can now choose from Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun (the likely starter), and Ricardo Pepi to play between Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah.

Josh Sargent, another option up top, remains an injury concern for the USMNT. The forward did not participate in either international friendly after reinjuring his ankle in May. Although the Norwich City player made the final roster, he could still be sent home and replaced before the USA's first match if he is unfit to participate.

Sergino Dest, the usual right-back for the USMNT, tore his ACL back in April and will not compete in the tournament. Instead, Joe Scally will start in his place.

Fixtures

The USA face Bolivia in their first match of Copa America 2024. Although the USMNT suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Colombia on June 8, they bounced back with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil. If the Stars and Stripes carry that momentum into the tournament, they should comfortably beat Bolivia.

Just four days later, USA will square up with Panama. The USMNT has a more talented starting XI than their opponents, but that did not stop Panama from besting the USA in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals just one year ago.

USA finishes their Group Stage fixtures against Uruguay, their toughest competition in Group C. If one of the teams comes out of the match with three points, the winning side will likely claim the top spot of the group.

USMNT Copa America 2024 group stage fixtures

USMNT's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

USMNT's potential knockout opponents

If USMNT wins Group C, then they will face the runners-up of Group D (either Brazil or Colombia). If the Stars and Stripes finish second in the group, then they will face the winners of Group D (again, either Brazil or Colombia).

Either way, the USA will have a massive challenge in the Copa America 2024 quarter-finals. Brazil arguably has the most talented roster, and Colombia just scored five goals against the USA at the start of the month.

The good news is that the USMNT already played both sides before the tournament, and will have a better sense of their opponents' tactics heading into the match.

Key players to watch

The USA goes the way Christian Pulisic goes. When the 25-year-old is playing at his best, the USMNT is almost impossible to keep off the scoresheet.

Gio Reyna also has a lot to prove this tournament. After barely playing in the 2022 World Cup, Copa America 2024 is the midfielder's first real opportunity to produce on one of the biggest stages in soccer. When Reyna is moving the ball forward and linking up with Pulisic and Tim Weah, he is just about the most creative player on the pitch.

Joe Scally is another player who must deliver this summer if the USMNT wants to do well in the Copa America. The right-back will be tasked with locking down some of the best forwards in the world, like Brazil's Vinicius Jr.

The USMNT has the opportunity to make an impressive run at Copa America 2024, but it is hard to see them making the final. They are on the harder side of the bracket, and have obstacle after obstacle to overcome if they want to make it to Hard Rock Stadium on July 14.

Based off their recent performances, it feels like the USA's highest ceiling is a third place match. If they come out flat and underperform, they will likely not even make it past the quarter-finals.