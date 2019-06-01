USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter names 28-player roster for pre-Gold Cup training camp

United States coach Gregg Berhalter named a 28-player squad on Saturday that he'll trim to 23 before the CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off later this month. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today)

United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter named a 28-player training camp roster Saturday ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the regional championship that kicks off in the U.S., Costa Rica and Jamaica later this month. Berhalter will trim the list down next week, when the final 23-man squads for the tournament must be submitted.

Also not included in Saturday’s announcement were key 20-year-old midfielders Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic, who recently concluded their seasons in the German Bundesliga. However, both are expected to be named to the final 23. That means Berhalter would have to cut seven players from the group he revealed on Saturday.

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson, New York City; Tyler Miller, LAFC; Zack Steffen, Columbus Crew

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tottenham (England); Omar Gonzalez, Atlas (Mexico); Nick Lima, San Jose Earthquakes; Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls; Daniel Lovitz, Montreal Impact (Canada), Matt Miazga, Chelsea (England), Tim Ream, Fulham (England); Antonee Robinson, Everton (England), Walker Zimmerman, LAFC

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Toronto (Canada), Duane Holmes, Derby County (England); Sebastian Lletget, LA Galaxy; Weston McKennie, Schalke (Germany); Djordje Mihailovic, Chicago Fire; Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders; Wil Trapp, Columbus Crew; Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes

Forwards: Jonathan Amon, Nordsjaelland (Denmark), Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC (Canada); Paul Arriola, D.C. United; Tyler Boyd, Vitoria Guimares (Portugal), Joe Gyau, Duisburg (Germany), Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders; Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen (Germany); Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew

Left off Berhalter's training camp roster, Atlanta United teammates Darlington Nagbe (left) and goalkeeper Brad Guzan won't get to help the U.S. defend the Gold Cup title they won in 2017. (Jason Getz/USA Today)

Nine of the names above have been in a combined USMNT/U.S. under-23 camp in Annapolis, Maryland, which is being run by Berhalter and U-23 coach Jason Kreis. Several of those players, including Matt Miazga and Tyler Boyd, a former New Zealand international who recently switched to the U.S., are candidates to play major minutes at the Gold Cup.

Others are obvious long shots to even stick around, especially U-23-eligible players who will break off with Kreis after the senior team’s June 5 tune-up against Jamaica in Washington, D.C. Those players include Jonathan Amon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson, Djordje Mihailovic, Jackson Yueill and maybe even Josh Sargent, who scored twice in six appearances for the senior team last year.

Joe Gyau, who is participating in his first senior team camp since 2014 after a series of injuries, and English-American winger Duane Holmes, who has never played for his birth country at any level, probably face an uphill battle for the final spots. It also remains to be seen if Berhalter will stick with popular veteran Omar Gonzalez, who struggled in a March friendly against Chile.

Injuries could be a factor, too. Michael Bradley, another vet, has missed Toronto’s last two games with a sore hamstring. Red Bulls center back Aaron Long and Sounders forward Jordan Morris have been sidelined since May 8 and May 15, respectfully, for the same reason.

Still, at least they made it this far. U.S. mainstays John Brooks (injury) and Bobby Wood (form) didn’t even make the 40-man provisional roster. Ethan Horvath withdrew from consideration after picking up a finger injury, while fellow keeper Brad Guzan was not invited to compete for a place, nor were defenders Reggie Cannon, Greg Garza (injured), Andrew Gutman, Miles Robinson and Marlon Fossey, midfielders Corey Baird and Darlington Nagbe, and forwards Jonathan Lewis and Christian Ramirez.

