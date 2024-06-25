USMNT announces Fall 2024 friendlies slate including Fan Appreciation Night

The US Men's national team announced three friendlies for Fall 2024 including Fan Appreciation and Hispanic Heritage matches.

USA is currently competing in Copa America 2024 starting off its tournament run with a 2-0 victory over Bolivia. Fans hope the team makes a deep run, but now they also have matches to look forward to come September and October.

Here's the full slate of fixtures:

The USMNT announced all matches will be broadcast across television and radio networks including Max, Peacock, TNT and more.

USA's first match after Copa America will be all about celebrating its supporters. The annual Fan Appreciation match will have experiences in Kansas City including fan activities, activations and more. After that, USA will host New Zealand for the first time since 2016.

USA and New Zealand have only played each other three times with the Stars and Stripes holding an unbeaten record against the five-time champions of the Oceania Football Confederation. The final friendly against Panama will take place at Austin FC's Major League Soccer home. The national team has never lost a game at the stadium winning all four matches with clean sheets.

Of course, all eyes remain on USA's run in Copa America 2024. Before the friendly against Panama, USA will play Marea Roja in Group B with hopes of avenging their 2023 Gold Cup semifinal loss. A victory there will guarantee USA's advancement to the knockout stage with a final match against Uruguay to determine who tops the group.

From there, USA would await a Group D opponent likely to be either Colombia or Brazil.

Stay up to date with USA's Copa America 2024 journey here, and read more about the team's upcoming Fall 2024 fixtures here.