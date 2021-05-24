USMNT announce roster for Nations League finals

Joe Prince-Wright
·3 min read

The USMNT roster for the CONCACAF Nations League finals has been announced and there are a few surprises from Gregg Berhalter.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

A separate squad for the friendly against Switzerland on May 30 was recently announced, and this is very similar to that, with Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen named in the squad for the Nations League finals as they will have finished their club commitments after the UEFA Champions League final on May 29.

This Nations League squad is what you would call Berhalter’s first-choice roster.

However, there is no Daryl Dike named in this latest squad as he, Justin Che, Matthew Hoppe, Julian Green, Bryan Reynolds and Chituru Odunze will drop out of the squad after they play against Switzerland in a friendly and fly to the USA.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Some of the surprise inclusions are Mark McKenzie, Tim Weah and Jackson Yueill, as Chris Richards and Dike are the two biggest omissions. The former has a thigh injury which kept him out for Hoffenheim recently, while Dike just finished his loan spell at Barnsley but is expected to move to Europe this summer from MLS.

Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu and Tim Weah are preferred to Dike as the USMNT’s options up top, despite the Orlando City striker causing a huge splash in England while on loan at second-tier Barnsley and attracting plenty of Premier League interest. Perhaps Dike is being left out so he can arrange a transfer, then be ready for the Gold Cup in July?

Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig is included in this squad despite recent back problems which forced him to miss the final weeks of the Bundesliga season. That suggests he should be good to go and we will finally see Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Adams on the pitch at the same time once again.

Just four players from MLS feature, but plenty more should be available for the Gold Cup as most of the USMNT’s European contingent will be unavailable for that tournament due to preseason for their club teams.

Below is the roster in full as the USMNT play against Honduras and then either Mexico or Costa Rica in the inaugural Nations League final four tournament in Denver, Colo. in early June, as well as a friendly against Costa Rica in Utah on June 9.

USMNT roster for Nations League finals

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 21/0)

DEFENDERS (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 40/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 14/0), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 7/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 21/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 42/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 10/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 62/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 27/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 20/6), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 21/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 4/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0)

FORWARDS: (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 4/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 15/9), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 4/2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 13/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI; 2/0), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 10/1)

USMNT announce roster for Nations League finals originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Mandzukic exits AC Milan after six months

    Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic confirmed Monday he was leaving AC Milan at the end of his six-month contract.

  • Kit Harington’s ‘Eternals’ Character Is a Marvel Mainstay

    The man formerly known as Jon Snow will play a knight—but the similarities end there.

  • Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

    Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

  • Mia Zapata’s Killer Has Died. Peers Remember the Gits Singer’s ‘True Independent Soul’

    Jesus Mezquia, the man convicted of the 1993 murder of popular Seattle musician, died in a Washington hospital in January

  • Predicting every Big 12 football team’s final 2021 record

    We are nearly 100 days away from the 2021 season. Here’s a look at a projection of every Big 12 football team’s final record this year.

  • Man Utd players lobby for Jack Grealish signing but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Jadon Sancho as transfer priority

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Jadon Sancho a transfer priority this summer despite support from some Manchester United players for Jack Grealish as a signing. Solskjaer will turn his attention to strengthening his squad after the Europa League final on Wednesday against Villarreal, with Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho a long-term target in a market that will be impacted by whether Harry Kane can succeed in leaving Tottenham. Sancho, 21, is expected to be allowed to leave Dortmund in the next window for around £75million, one year after United were interested but could not strike a deal for the ex-Manchester City winger. Grealish is also admired at Old Trafford, where players who have faced him or played with him at England privately consider him to be an appealing summer signing. The Aston Villa forward would command a fee similar to Sancho, with the Dortmund player thought to be Solskjaer's preference. Pep Guardiola regards Grealish as one of the best players in the Premier League and he is one of the players Manchester City are considering as they look to defend their title in 2021/22. Kane’s desire to leave Spurs, however, has changed the landscape of the summer market as only United, City and Chelsea could realistically afford any deal for him to remain in England. Solskjaer refused to rule out a move for another striker despite Edinson Cavani committing himself to United for a further campaign. The Norwegian’s aim is for a “stronger squad at the start of next season” Sancho has remained in his thinking in the season after Dortmund’s asking price of £108million was not met by a bidder, or lowered by the Bundesliga club. Despite his future looking uncertain at the start of the campaign he returned eight goals and 11 assists in his league matches. He has other clubs across Europe looking at his situation following his rise at Westfalenstadion, where he quickly broke into the first team and earned England recognition after moving to Germany four years ago. Dortmund finished in the Champions League positions this season but an eventual return to England has looked possible for Sancho. At United, Solskjaer has wanted another wide forward as he attempts to close the gap on City and sustain a title challenge. He could win his first major trophy as United’s manager when his team faces Unai Emery’s team at Gdansk Stadium in Poland. Harry Maguire has been a doubt with ankle-ligament damage. United forward Mason Greenwood believes the trophy will be a breakthrough moment for his team. "If you want to be the best football club in the world or in the country you've got to bring home the silverware and that's something United have done over many years,” he said. "We've maybe dropped off a little bit throughout the recent years but hopefully, after this one, if we win against Villarreal, that can be like a little stepping stone to get us started on where we want to be."

  • Cole Hauser's Wife Shares the BEST Throwback Photos of the 'Yellowstone' Star

    Rip, is that you?! 😮

  • Mendy injury update arrives, as Tuchel looks to UCL final

    Tuchel updated the Mendy injury news on Monday when speaking to reporters, and it seems like he has a chance of making the Champions League final.

  • Tottenham, Roma to hunt new European title on road to Tirana

    Tottenham and Roma are starting on the road to Tirana next season. The two clubs that recently fired and hired Jose Mourinho are the highest-ranked entries in the list being finalized this week for the inaugural Europa Conference League — the third-tier UEFA competition that kicks off in July. It is not a glamorous or lucrative option for clubs that reached Champions League semifinals in the past three years.

  • England Euro 2020 squad: Who’s on the bus, who’s in contention and who could miss out?

    Who will make up Gareth Southgate’s final squad?

  • Chelsea finishes fourth despite 10-man loss at Aston Villa

    Chelsea's top-four dreams came true, though they can claim little credit for the final bit after a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

  • Julio Jones on Falcons: 'I'm out of there'

    All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear Monday morning that he doesn't want to return to the Atlanta Falcons. Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports, called Jones live on the show and asked him if he was going to continue his career in Atlanta. "Oh, no, man," Jones responded.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Dana White on Jon Jones’ future with UFC: It wouldn’t be a bad thing to go out on top

    Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Jaguars said that the NFL made them wait 7 minutes before selecting Trevor Lawrence at the draft

    Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.